Storytelling, baseball playing, Dutch oven cooking at annual Fort Verde event

CAMP VERDE – Buffalo Soldiers did not come to Camp Verde with the first wave of the area’s post-Civil War armed forces.

But African American soldiers from the 10th Cavalry’s Troop I and Troop M settled in the area in spring of 1885.

The Fort’s commanding officer until April 1887, Major Curwen Boyd McLellan arrived on May 20, 1885 with three officers, 57 enlisted men and 53 horses, 46 of which were considered serviceable.

Each February for the past 10 years, Fort Verde State Historic Park has made the commitment to tell stories of the area’s African American soldiers.

With historical reenactments, ceremonies and presentations connected to the fort’s origins, the 10th annual Buffalo Soldiers event will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Fort, located at 125 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde.

Ongoing presentations and encampments will take place throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. with a flag raising ceremonies, immediately followed by an official welcome and a tribute to fallen Buffalo Soldiers.

Fort Verde has invited Jimmy Foster Jr. and Reggie Garnett to return as Buffalo Soldier reenactors, as they represent soldiers with Troop F 9th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers of A at 10 a.m.

Foster will lead the Buffalo Soldier Recipients of the Medal of Honor during the Indian Wars – and Garnett will again portray Lt. Alexander.

The first of three 1860s-styled vintage baseball games will also begin at 10 a.m. on the Fort’s parade grounds. In the 1860s, the game – not yet considered a sport – was spelled with two words.

Taking their minds off of soldiering, soldiers and officers alike played base ball without gloves, as was the custom of the time. The pitcher was tasked with lobbing the ball to the batsman, allowing for the action to commence. There was no deception in this pastime, no tomfoolery, no hostility. Even foul language cost the perpetrator two bits.

The Fort Verde Excelsiors, Prescott Champions and Glendale Gophers of the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League will play a triple-header on Saturday, with games also at noon and at 2 p.m.

At 11 a.m., Chaz Jackson of the Buffalo Soldiers MC of America and AZ Chapter will present, followed by a Dutch oven cooking demo and lunch of BBQ Pork Ribs, baked potato, cornbread, vegetable, and peach cobbler.

Sponsored by Hold the Fort – a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, lunch will be open to the public for suggested donation of $8.

Following lunch, Charles Young will conduct his Territory of AZ Buffalo Soldiers presentation, followed by a History of the Buffalo Soldiers presentation at 3 p.m.

The event will end at 5 p.m. with the official flag lowering ceremony.

Entrance to Fort Verde State Historic Park is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 7 to 13. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Saturday, Feb. 18

9 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony and National Anthem

9:15 a.m. – Welcome and tribute to fallen Buffalo Soldiers

10 a.m. – Buffalo Soldier presentation – Troop F 9th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers of A

-- Jimmy Foster Jr. – Buffalo Soldier Recipients of the Medal of Honor during the Indian Wars

-- Reggie Garnett - portrays Lt. Alexander

10 a.m. – Vintage baseball game #1

11 a.m. – Chaz Jackson – Buffalo Soldiers MC of America and AZ Chapter

Noon – Vintage baseball game #2

Noon – Dutch Oven Cooking Demo and lunch, sponsored by Hold the Fort. Open to the public for suggested donation of $8.

-- Charles Young – Territory of AZ Buffalo Soldiers presentation after lunch

2 p.m. – Vintage baseball game #3

3 p.m. – History of the Buffalo Soldiers

5 p.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony

-- Ongoing presentations and encampments