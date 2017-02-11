Yavapai College announces Sedona, Verde campus renovations

VERDE VALLEY – According to Dennis Garvey, Yavapai College’s Dean of the Division of Lifelong Learning, “the face of higher education is like sand — it’s changing right underneath our feet, and we want to be in the best position to change with it.”

In 2017, Yavapai College plans renovations to both the Sedona and the Verde Valley campuses that project to cost $5.4 million, according to Dr. James Perey, Executive Dean and Campus Executive Officer for the Verde Valley Campus.

The college’s Sedona center renovations will involve east-wing renovations such as renovated classrooms with updated technology, including a 130-seat meeting room available for large groups, and an interactive TV (ITV) resource room with the capability to broadcast classes to other ITV locations.

Updates to the Sedona center’s west-wing renovations will include Culinary Arts program space with two teaching kitchens to meet the industry needs.

Also at the Sedona center, a 1,000-square-feet enclosed, multipurpose café will be constructed, and the center’s front entry will be redesigned.

Says Dr. Patricia McCarver, member of the college’s district governing board, the college’s financial investment in the Verde Valley campuses will allow program expansion and new programs to be implemented.

“This is part of an ongoing process of evaluating the needs of the community,” Dr. McCarver says. “In the short term, the renovations at the Sedona center will provide space for the Culinary Arts program to grow, and additional space will be provided to expand general education and community education classes to meet increasing demand.”

On the Verde campus, located in Clarkdale, there will be “a major landscaping project” for the frontage between the campus and Black Hills Drive, which according to the college’s Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Kapin “will provide improvements to drainage and lighting while providing improved open space.”

Says Dr. McCarver, the renovations on the Verde campus “will enhance the campus outdoor space and support additional programming that can take advantage of the warmer climate and the beautiful setting on Black Hills Drive.”

Part of the College Master Plan, the projects have a target completion date of Aug. 1.