Police search for missing Cottonwood woman

COTTONWOOD – Shirley Ann Ludwig, 71, went missing around 10 a.m. Feb. 11, and was last seen by her husband in the area of Whitetail Run Road and Grey Fox Ridge in Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Police Department has issued a missing adult notice.

Ludwig is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Her clothing description is unknown, but was described as having lost half of her hair. She disappeared from her residence, and her vehicle is missing.

Ludwig does not drive often, and her direction of travel is unknown.

She’s from Santa Barbara, Calif., where she has distant relatives. She is possibly traveling in a beige 2014 Honda Accord with Arizona license plates BEK2325.

If located, please contact Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397.