Carjacking suspect causes head-on crash on 1-17

MUNDS PARK -- A collision stemming from a carjacking closed southbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for several hours Sunday, according to Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Department of Public Safety.

The southbound lanes reopened around 9 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The incident began with a report of a red Mustang driving recklessly southbound along I-17 north of Camp Verde, according to the DPS. After the Mustang crashed with another car, the suspect took a white GMC SUV.

DPS troopers pursued the SUV and shots were fired by the driver, the agency said.

North of Munds Park, DPS reported the suspect vehicle collided head-on with a semi truck.

At the time, Copper Canyon Copper Canyon Fire and Medical officials had been dispatched to the three-vehicle collision with no injuries at I-17 southbound milepost 297 Sunday at 10:17 a.m.

While en route, emergency responders were dispatched to a second accident at 10:24 a.m. at milepost 307.5 southbound that involved two-vehicle head-on type collision involving an SUV and a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

According to a news release from Copper Canyon, one patient was treated by DPS Ranger helicopter medic with assistance from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical. The second patient was treated by Pinewood Fire District.

Both patients were transported to an area hospital.