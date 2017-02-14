Archaeology Center named non-profit partner for Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot national monuments

CAMP VERDE – The Verde Valley Archaeology Center has agreed to become the official non-profit partner for Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot national monuments.

According to Ken Zoll, executive director for the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, the purpose of the partnership is to “establish a foundational framework to guide and enhance the NPS’s partnerships with organizations that can provide high-quality, meaningful educational and interpretive services in and about Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot national monuments.”

Said Zoll, the agreement “acknowledges the creativity and scope of some partner-provided services, and seeks to foster a collaborative effort that leverages the strengths of each partner for the benefit of the public.”

The Verde Valley Archaeology Center has created the Verde Valley Archaeology Field Institute to implement the partnership, Zoll said.

The center’s Field Institute offers archaeology classes and guided hiking field seminars exploring a variety of archaeological subjects such as pottery identification, prehistoric architectural and agricultural methods, Zoll said.

The main function of the field seminars is to “share the rich cultural history of the Verde Valley with residents and visitors,” Zoll said.

The Archaeology Center will offer the field seminars, which will include visits to the national monuments and cultural sites owned by the Archaeological Conservancy with a “trained field guides to provide an educational and preservation-oriented experience,” Zoll said.

“The seminars will let hikers walk through the footsteps of history along the same paths that indigenous people once walked,” Zoll said.

The Verde Valley Archaeology Center is located at 385 S. Main St., Camp Verde. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

For more information, contact the Verde Valley Archaeology Center at 928-567-0066 or at www.vvarchcenter.org.