Camp Verde council could approve cost to remove asbestos, then demolish old library

CAMP VERDE – Before Camp Verde’s old library can be demolished, its trace amounts of asbestos must be removed.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council is expected to authorize a $104,987 Spray Systems Agreement for both asbestos abatement and demolition of the old 4,500-square-foot library.

Though council is likely to approve the consent agenda item, the out-of-pocket cost to the town is actually $32,880 – due to an Arizona Department of Environmental Quality grant, according to the Town’s Feb. 15 agenda.

And the $32,880 is money that remains in the library project budget, said Town Manager Russ Martin.

Also Wednesday, council will hear the following items:

-Strategic and comprehensive recruitment presentation by Retail Strategies. In Nov. 2016, council signed a three-year agreement for Retail Strategies to perform a thorough data collection and analytics process which could be used to develop a long-term plan for attracting retail businesses. Wednesday’s presentation will be explain the results, that according to the agenda, included “a boots-on-the-ground real estate analysis, trade area analysis, psychographic analysis and GAP analysis;

James Perey, Executive Dean of Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus, will make a community outreach presentation;

The Feb. 15 council regular session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.