Full S.T.E.A.M. ahead for Verde Valley SCITECH Festival

The following is a roundup of Verde Valley SCITECH Festival – Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead – activities and events scheduled throughout the Verde Valley to date:

February 23, 2017, 5-6 p.m. – Oak Creek School – OCS STEM Celebration, 11490 E. Purple Sage Dr., Cornville, AZ

February 25, 2017, noon to 2 p.m. – Northern Arizona Healthcare presents its “Fantastic Voyage”, Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 South Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ

February 25, 2017 – National Park Service – VERDE VALLEY NATIONAL MONUMENTS SCIENCE & HISTORY,

9 – 11 a.m. - Tuzigoot National Monument - NPS “BIRDS, Bugs & Bats”: Bird Walk at Tavasci Marsh

Noon to 1 p.m. - Montezuma Well - NPS “Birds, BUGS & Bats”: Ongoing Research at Montezuma Well

2 – 3 p.m. - Montezuma Castle National Monument – NPS “Birds, Bugs & BATS”: Role of Bats and Why We Study Them

February 28, 2017, 10 a.m. to noon – Sedona Water Reclamation Plant - Tour of City of Sedona Treatment Plant and Sedona Wetlands Preserve, 7500 West SR 89A, Sedona, AZ Milepost 366

March 1, 2017, 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Beaver Creek School – STEAM Extravaganza, 4810 East Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ

March 1, 2017, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Mingus Union HS, City of Cottonwood, Yavapai County, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and many other participants, Connecting Kids and Careers through STEAM!, 1801 East Fir Street, Cottonwood AZ

March 1, 2017, Noon to 4 p.m. – Sedona Library – 3D Printer Demo at 12:30 p.m., Augmented reality, drop-in button making and more S.T.E.A.M. from 12 – 4 p.m., 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona AZ

March 1, 2017, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free Screening of the Movie “Spare Parts”, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

March 2, 2017, 3-5 p.m. – Cottonwood Public Library – “Brainstorming @ the Library!”, 100 South 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5-6 p.m. - Cottonwood Oak Creek School District - STEM FAIR, 1 North Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5-6:30 p.m. - Verde Valley Montessori: Science Bone Connected to the Brain Bone, 215 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5-6:30 p.m. – Big Park Community School Family STEM Night, 25 W. Saddlehorn Rd, Sedona, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5-6:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free performance featuring Anthony Mazzella, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

March 3, 2017, 10-11:30 a.m. & 1 – 2:30 p.m. – Camp Verde Community Library - Full S-T-E-A-M Ahead – The Sky is NOT the Limit, 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ

March 3, 2017, 5-8 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus/Town of Clarkdale – VERDE VALLEY SCITECH EXPO, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ