Letter: Child prostitute is misnomer; these children are victims, not criminals

Editor:

We applaud the Verde Independent for getting the word out that Sex Trafficking occurs in Yavapai County (Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017). Too many people in our community were unaware that the problem happens here too.

Our new organization, the Verde Valley Coalition Against Human Trafficking, is dedicated to educating our community about this pernicious problem with the goal of protecting our children from falling prey to being trafficked.

We were happy to see Jennifer Kucich’s article on February 7, 2017, reporting on a plea deal for a defendant caught in a sting operation. We hope this type of reporting will discourage other men from pursing sexual activities with minors.

However, we would ask that future articles refrain from using the term “child prostitute” or “child prostitution” because these children are victims, not criminals! Articles should not imply that these children are capable of consenting to selling sex for money. By definition minor children are below the age of consent so they are always victims and should be described as such in the Verde Independent and all of our media.

Again, thank you for your coverage of this important issue.

Lynette Jennings

President of the Verde Valley Coalition

Against Human Trafficking