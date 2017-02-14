Letter: I feel your pain, but do not quit now; stand up for what is right

Editor:

In many ways, Bob, I feel your pain. While I think the former President left a great deal to be desired in many Presidential respects, he was, as you say, a quite admirable human being. To say that the present office holder is a radical departure from what we have been accustomed to is apparent to all. Some are happy about that, others not so much.

The point I would try to make here concerns your vow to not rise for the National Anthem of the Pledge of Allegiance. I would like to point out that the name of the President nor the word “President” appear in either of those two pieces. We have all suffered some Presidents and praised others but somehow the Republic seems to stagger on in spite of or because of their efforts.

I urge you to rethink your options, Bob. You don’t have to like/respect/admire President Trump, but it is the obligation of all of us to remain committed to the idea of this country. As a nation, we have committed grievous errors and will likely continue to do so, but it is not for want of attempting to do the right thing. Our nation was and continues to be a grand experiment. It is incumbent upon us all to keep at it. Don’t quit now. Stand up for what is right.

Von Hatch

Rimrock