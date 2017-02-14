Letter: Not being in agreement with president doesn’t make him any less “My President’

Editor:

Despite incessant chatter from certain quarters about Fascists, Nazis and Brown Shirts, to date we have only seen one group of people in the streets performing like actual Brown Shirts, and they have not been Secretary of State Hilary Clinton’s “Irredeemable Deplorables.”

In order: Presidents Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama have been ‘my President’. Now Trump is ‘my President’. I did not like all of them and I did not agree 100 percent with any of them. But they were and are ‘my President’.

Time past for the children to get over themselves and grow up.

Robert Foreman

Camp Verde