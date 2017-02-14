Letter: Patriotism runs much deeper that your allegiaince, or lack of, to the president

Editor:

In response to the letter Mr. Bob Burke submitted, I am pretty confused. What does “who” is President have to do with honoring our country? As Americans we should all stand for the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance because it is the right thing to do to show our support.

I wasn’t in love with Obama, nor agreed with the way things have been done for the last 8 years BUT, I still love my country and will always put my hand over my heart, stand, and show honor to our flag and the National Anthem when it is played or sang. I am grateful to be an AMERICAN.

Dee Whitt

Camp Verde