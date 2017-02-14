Letter: Please give President and Congress a chance to propose changes to Obamacare

Editor:

Regarding “ASU professor predicts ‘Obamacare’ repeal could send state into health care recession” published 2/12/17.

The article provides not one piece of evidence to support claims presented. It fits the definition of “fake news”. A “study” would be full of researched data. This one just makes unverifiable assertions regarding job losses, lost money from Medicaid, lost jobs, $3.5 billion in lost personal income.

What about all the doctors lost due to Obamacare? I can name several locals who retired early rather that complying with Obamacare mandates such as spending 1/2 a million dollars on office automation. What about the 116% increase in family costs this year for insurance. That doesn’t even include the huge cost of services incurred before insurance kicks in! How about $6,000.00 plus for deductibles? That article had to be written by the same people who wrote the ads seen many times on Arizona TV news on all stations. Please, give the President and Congress a chance to propose changes.

Frank Ogden

Cottonwood