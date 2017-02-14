Letter: The scales of justice are supposed to be evenly balanced

Editor:

The front page of the February 11 Arizona Republic reported two crimes and their punishments.

A Mexican woman who had lived in Arizona illegally for 20 years, has two children who are citizens of the United States, and reported regularly to immigration as required, was arrested and deported for the felony of using a fake Social Security number to get a job.

A former chief deputy sheriff of Pima County who stole $500,000 over twenty years and was charged with seven felonies, was allowed to plead guilty to three misdemeanors, avoid any jail time, keep his pension of $82,800 a year, and receive a $505,000 lump sum payment from pension system.

And we call this justice?

Rev. Ed Womack

Cottonwood