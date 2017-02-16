Camp Verde hosts girls wrestling clinic

CAMP VERDE – Fresh from Camp Verde High’s four state championship wins, Camp Verde will be hosting its annual girls wrestling clinic.

Starting Feb. 20, there will be a 10-day wrestling clinic for girls in first through 12th grade. The cost is free and it will be at the Camp Verde wrestling room, which is across from the swimming pool.

The clinic for elementary school girls will be a 2:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and for middle and high school girls at 2:45 p.m. or 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Registration will continue throughout the clinic because some girls might be playing other sports. Contact coach Black at 928-713-2204 for more information.

Return a signed waiver to the elementary school office and wear a t-shirt, short and tennis shoes.

This is the second year in a row that Camp Verde has hosted the clinic. Last year the middle and elementary schools won first place at the state tournament.

State champions April Dodge, Tori Black and Madison Allred will be helping out at the clinic.