Obituary: Sally Fay Dean Fitch 1939-2017

Sally Fay Dean Fitch, age 77, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on February 10, 2017.

She was born on April 11, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to Frank James Dean, Jr. and Sarah Raymond Dean.

Sally married Roger Blake Fitch of Wichita, Kansas on December 26, 1971 at Christ Episcopal Church in Emporia, Virginia.

Sally and Roger celebrated 45 years of loving marriage. Sally graduated from Barstow School in Kansas City, Missouri and attended Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She worked at Macy’s Department Store in downtown Kansas City, and soon after joined the Episcopal Church Army, where she met her husband, Roger.

Together they worked at Jackson-Field Girls Home in Jarrett, Virginia, and Sally later worked with the disabled at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Soon after, Sally and Roger moved to Cottonwood, Arizona where they owned and operated the local Dairy Queen for many years.

They returned to the Kansas City area in 2015. Sally was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Overland Park, Kansas. She was active in church for her entire life and did volunteer work both at church and in the community.

She loved to travel, and with Roger visited all 50 states during their retirement. Sally was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Fitch, three brothers, Raymond Dean (wife, Sarah) of Lawrence, KS, James Dean of Lawrenceville, GA, and Frank Dean (wife, Lori) of Roeland Park, KS, as well as many nephews and nieces and a wide circle of friends in Kansas City and Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was dearly loved by her family and friends, and she will be sorely missed. A funeral service was held February 15, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas.

Internment at Johnson County Memorial Gardens immediately followed the service.

In lieu of flowers, Sally requested that memorial contributions be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9514 Perry Lane, Overland Park, Kansas 66212.

Information provided by survivors.