Vehicle strikes man on SR 89A

COTTONWOOD – Emergency crews were dispatched to SR 89A, near milepost 359, for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that occurred at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday.

Milepost 359 is between Cottonwood and Page Springs Road, south of Oak Creek Road.

A male subject was walking across the roadway when he was struck by a pickup truck, said Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Quentin G. Mehr.

The southbound lanes and inside northbound lane were blocked by the collision. SR 89A didn’t fully reopen until about 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The male subject was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment of injuries, according to DPS.

Impairment on the part of the pedestrian may have been a factor in this collision, which is still under investigation, said Mehr.