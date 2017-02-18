Commentary: How to save at Costco

If you're a Costco member, you probably know a thing or two about saving a buck. But there are ways to cut costs even further at the ubiquitous warehouse club, with its nearly 700 locations worldwide.

Consumer Reports offers these suggestions:

-- Start online. Check the Costco website for discounts, including savings on large appliances, exercise equipment and luxury items you might not expect.

-- Stock up on detergents. Some Kirkland detergents kept pace in Consumer Reports' tests with name-brand detergents that cost two and three times as much. If you use liquid detergent, try the Kirkland Signature Free & Clear, 11 cents per load.

-- Bring home the bacon. Costco's Kirkland Signature Regular Sliced Bacon is notable for its crispiness and balance of fat and meat flavors.



-- Hit the condiment aisle. In blind taste tests, Consumer Reports found the Kirkland Signature Real Mayonnaise to be just as good as Hellmann's, for about 60 percent of the cost; the texture did seem slightly less dense, however, so it might take some getting used to. Kirkland Signature maple syrup also delivered good value and flavor.

-- Charge up your electronics. If your home has a lot of electronic devices, including toys, remote controls, smoke alarms and flashlights, go for the bulk supply of Kirkland Signature AA Alkaline batteries. They were judged Excellent overall in Consumer Reports' tests and cost just 27 cents per battery.

-- Get your prescription filled. Costco's pharmacy department offers hundreds of prescription medications at deeply discounted prices -- so low you may not need your insurance at all. As a bonus: No membership required. Costco stores in nearly every state allow you to use their pharmacy for free.

-- Give paper products a try. Though Kirkland paper products don't make Consumer Reports' recommended list, they have some redeeming qualities -- in addition to the great price. Kirkland Signature toilet paper, 12 cents per 100 sheets, is quite soft and disintegrates easily; it lost points for strength and tearing ease in tests. In paper towel tests, the Kirkland Signature Premium Big Roll, $1.47, was extremely absorbent, though also a bit short on strength. Both products have been reformulated since the tests, so results may vary.

-- Take a look at eyeglasses. In Consumer Reports' latest ratings of eyeglass stores, based on a survey of nearly 20,000 subscribers, Costco topped the chart, beating out most other chains. And when it comes to the cost of frames and lenses, Costco shoppers spent much less than those who bought from independent retailers, private physicians or the specialty stores LensCrafters and Pearle Vision. The median price paid at Costco was $186, compared to about $300 at the other options. One caveat: Costco's frame selection is relatively limited.

-- Hit the free samples. It's a good way to try a new product without committing to the 5- or 10-pound bag. The handouts can also help introduce young picky eaters to new foods. And don't be shy about going back for seconds.

