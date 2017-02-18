Helping hands

The Honorable Judge David Mackey conducts the Oath of Office for State Peace Officer Certification with personnel from United States Department of Homeland Security-Investigations, the United States Postal Inspector, and United States Forest Service (One Forest Service employee not shown is positioned behind Judge Mackey). On February 7, 12 line level law enforcement employees from local Federal Agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Postal Inspector and Forest Service, received the oath of office for State peace officer cross certification. The term of this certification is for one year and allows Federal Peace Officers the capability to work with YCSO officers when requested. In the past, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have assisted YCSO detectives in various investigations including human trafficking, sexual exploitation of children, financial crimes, document and benefit fraud, cybercrime, etc. Photo and information provided Yavapai Sheriff’s Office.