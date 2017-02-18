Season ends for Lady Cowboys basketball

PRESCOTT – Camp Verde girls basketball’s season came to an end Friday afternoon but the youthful Lady Cowgirls’ future is bright.

No. 10 seeded Camp Verde lost 45-23 to No. 7 Phoenix Country Day in the first round of the 2A state tournament at Yavapai College.

After the Eagles retook the lead, 19-18, with a buzzer beater right as the second quarter clock ran out, Phoenix Country Day outscored Camp Verde 26-5 in the second half. PCD held the Lady Cowboys to one point in the third quarter.

“We had a great game plan coming in, Country Day made great adjustments at half time and we struggled after half time and that’s the difference in the game,” said Camp Verde head coach Mark Showers.

After trailing 12-4 after one quarter, Camp Verde rallied in the second quarter to take the lead.

Senior forward Kayla Hackett led Camp Verde (18-8) in scoring with 10 points, the second highest total in the game.

“You’ve got young kids out there, three freshmen starting in the game— this is their first state tournament and so they had to settle in,” Showers said.

“So right away they hit a couple of shots, they were in fluid motion, so we had to settle in and be able to do the things that we did well and Kayla Hackett did a nice job kind of putting us into position where we were fighting it out in the first half and the kids did a great job.”

Hackett scored all of Camp Verde’s points in the first quarter and 80 percent of her points in the first half.

The Eagles (23-7) beat Camp Verde 30-16 on December 2 in Country Day’s tournament.

“Well we’ve played them before, so it was more the nerves of it being state and I think we had our heads in the game but we were just trying to move too fast because it was a big game,” Hackett said.

Camp Verde’s only point in the third quarter came on a free throw by freshman post Jacy Finley.

“Second half they made some adjustments, we were not able to get the ball in bounds, we weren’t able to get the ball into our offensive sets and that hurt us,” Showers said.

“But that’s maturity, that’s going to come.”

Camp Verde had six freshmen, three sophomores and three seniors on the team.

PCD sophomore Audrey LeClair led all scorers with 12 points, followed by 10 by sophomore Hannah Miraglia.

Eight Lady Cowboys scored but besides Hackett, none more than two points.

Showers said as those players get older they will score more.

“That’ll come,” Showers said. “You’re talking about a senior versus a bunch of freshmen, I mean that’s just part of the maturing process. To be able to compete at the state tournament, is different than the regular season, the pressure is different, the emotions are different, so to expect the freshmen kids to be able to come out and just fill it up in the first state tournament game, that’s rare.”

With such a young team, a run to the last 16 was unexpected. Camp Verde won the state tournament play-in game, which was the equivalent of the first round in previous season’s 24-team tournaments.

Last season Camp Verde lost in the first round as a 21-seed.

Showers said the Lady Cowboys “far exceeded my expectations, far.”

“For my senior year, I couldn’t have asked for a better season with this team,” Hackett said. “It’s incredible how far we’ve come and I’m excited, even though I’m not going to be playing, to see these younger kids get better and better and just watch this team grow.”