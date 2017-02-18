Sedona Film Festival hosts Mary Tyler Moore reunion

Ed Asner gives Cloris Leachman a hug on stage at the 23rd Sedona Film festival on Friday night for a special Mary Tyler Moore reunion that included Valerie Harper.

The fellow actors presented Leachman with the Sedona International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. Asner is best known for his role as Lou Grant, Mary Tyler Moore’s newsroom boss on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and the spin-off series, Lou Grant.

Harper is best known for her roles as Rhoda Morgenstern on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off, Rhoda.

Leachman is an Academy Award winning actress that was also on the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to bring these three television icons together, particularly with the recent passing of Mary Tyler Moore,” said Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Pat Schweiss.