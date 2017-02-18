Supreme Court to consider legality of increased minimum wage

PHOENIX – The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a voter-approved hike in the state minimum wage is legal.

In a brief order late Tuesday, the justices said they will hear arguments next month by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other business interests that Proposition 206 violates a constitutional provision that all new spending mandates must also contain a source of revenues.

But even if the court sides with challengers, it may provide no financial relief for the businesses that have done the most complaining. That’s because the only remedy for violating the provision is that the state does not have to spend the money.

And that would mean that everyone who works for anyone but the state, whether in private industry, nonprofit organizations, schools or local government, will get to keep their higher pay.

Proposition 206 hiked the state’s minimum wage to $10 an hour on Jan. 1, up from $8.05. A series of future increases will peg the minimum at $12 by 2020, with future increases linked to inflation.

The initiative also spells out that employers have to provide at least three days of paid sick leave for workers.

Strictly speaking, the state is exempt from the requirement to pay its workers more or give them time off.

But attorneys for the state have pointed out that the private firms that do work for the state, such as companies that provide home health care and nursing, are required to comply. And several of these firms, whose contracts were negotiated under the old $8.05-an-hour minimum, have said they will go out of business -- and stop providing services -- without more money.

Beth Kohler, deputy director of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, already has said her agency is increasing reimbursement.

The challengers’ arguments already have been rebuffed once.

Last month, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley acknowledged that AHCCCS is going to be spending more.

But Kiley ruled that nothing in the initiative actually forces the state agency to increase what it pays its contractors. Anyway, he pointed out that both Arizona law and the contracts with Medicaid spell out that the state does not have to spend money it does not have.

That goes to the other part of the issue: Who a successful challenge would help.

If the court finds the initiative lacks the required funding to cover state costs, it could absolve the state from paying the extra money to the contract providers. But as Kiley pointed out, that already appears to be an option.

None of that, however, would affect the obligation of other employers to comply with the new law, as nothing in the Arizona Constitution requires that companies have a source of dollars to boost their workers’ pay.

Business interests had tried an alternate theory that could have voided the entire initiative: a claim that the issues of higher wages and paid time off should have been presented to voters as separate ballot measure. But the Supreme Court in its Tuesday order left intact Kiley’s conclusion that both the idea of raising wages and providing paid time off are sufficiently interrelated to the “minimum conditions of employment’’ which is what the initiative is all about.