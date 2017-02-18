VVRD receives grant

COTTONWOOD – Verde Valley Fire District (VVFD) is the recipient of a Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) grant.



The funding will allow VVFD to improve the use of seatbelts and child safety seats to reduce the number of fatal-ities and injuries due to vehicular crashes, according to a news release from Fire Chief Nazih Hazime.



“VVFD witnesses firsthand the negative outcome of accidents and children who are not properly secured in their vehicles. The goal of this program is to provide car seats to those in need and educate them with our trained technicians on correctly installing and managing the seats. In addition, VVFD will provide car seat clinics throughout the year as part of our community outreach,” Hazime said in the release.

Cottonwood’s Walmart has partnered with VVFD for several years to aid in purchasing car seats.



“VVFD is proud to be partners with Wal-Mart and this can only be possible with the ongoing support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety,” stated the release.

