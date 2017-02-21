Arizona Indoor Classic Winners

Cottonwood Aftershock Distance Club runners Allyson Arellano and Trenton Stafford both came home with medals in Saturday’s Arizona Indoor Classic track and field meet in Flagstaff. Arellano , a senior at Mingus Union, came away with three wins and two meet records while Trenton Stafford, a sophomore at American Heritage Academy, won his first track medal with a 3rd place finish in the 1500m eters

Arrellano broke the meet record for 3,000 meters by by 1.52 seconds. In the 800 meters, Arrellano ran a ran a decisive final lap to win by a full 3 seconds, 2:23.81 to 2:26.82, over Makenna Mills of Prescott.

In the 1500 meters, Arrellano claimed her second meet record and her third win of the day, finishing more than 8 seconds ahead of the second-place female runner. Stafford finished third among the 15-16 boys division for his first track medal.