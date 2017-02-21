It's tax season: Don’t wait until it’s too late

VERDE VALLEY – Most years, it’s enough that AARP’s Tax Aide Service helps folks prepare their taxes via appointments at three Verde Valley locations.

This year, the appointment book is “already filling up, even without much advertising,” says Camp Verde AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteer Bruce George.

And Judith Peebles says that the Cottonwood site is “booked solid until the last week of March.”

“We do 24 returns each day,” says Peebles, local coordinator for Cottonwood’s AARP Tax Aide Service. “Last year we did 770 [federal and 770 state returns]. This year, I expect we’ll do about 800 [of each].”

And “quite a few” come in or call to ask questions, Peebles says.

With available appointments few and far between, the Camp Verde Community Library will make room for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers as they expand their hours to Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“It’s a great service,” Peebles says. “And it’s absolutely free.”

AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide volunteers encourage potential clients to schedule an appointment to have their taxes done by a trained volunteer. All clients should bring the following to their appointment:

• Proof of identification (photo ID);

• Social Security cards for all persons included on the return;

• Birth dates for all persons included on the return;

• Wage and earning, pension or other retirement income statements (Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers/payers;

• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099-INT and -DIV);

• Brokerage statements;

• Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received;

• A blank check for proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit;

• Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number, such as Social Security number or business Employer Identification number;

• Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care statements;

• Tax Records envelope with this year’s federal and state returns and other tax documents.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s three Verde Valley locations are:

• Camp Verde Senior Center, located at 263 W. Maryvale Drive. Volunteers will prepare taxes Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:15 a.m. until noon and Saturdays from 8:45 a.m. to noon. For more information or to set up an appointment, call (928) 567-6356.

• Verde Valley Senior Citizens Center, located at 500 E. Cherry St. Volunteers will prepare taxes Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information or to set up an appointment, call (928) 634-5450.

• Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road. Volunteers will prepare taxes Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, or to set up an appointment, call (928) 282-7714.

For more information, visit www.aztax-aide.org/Pages/Sites.html.