Letter: This is no way to treat as loyal a companion as family dog

Editor:

“Adopt For Life” Labrador Retriever (mostly) Ruger joined our family about a year ago. He will be with us until either he, or we, die of natural causes or is helped by our veterinarian to cross Rainbow Bridge. His previous family, rather than doing the right thing (being with him as his veterinarian helped him cross over Rainbow Bridge) abandoned Ruger at a Phoenix area shelter, leaving orders with the shelter to “put him down” (not a proper function of any shelter, but this inexcusable action happens quite often). What had Ruger done wrong? This long time family member had become inconvenient because he had become old, deaf, and was going blind, none of which was his fault. The fact that he was overweight (which he no longer is) was his family’s fault.

As Dana Schmidt pointed out, lack of funds is no excuse for executing, by gunshot, any member of their family (as recently happened at Copper Canyon Trailhead). After all, the perpetrator (s) had been paying for food and care for years. Surely they could pay to have him or her cremated, or properly buried, after a veterinarian helped the once loved, but now inconvenient family member, cross Rainbow Bridge.

Sam Morey

Cottonwood