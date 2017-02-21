Letter: Thank you all for cards and condolences

Editor:
Thank you, to all who have sent cards and condolences in the passing of my mom, Edna Rudolph.
A very special thanks goes out to Aviant Hospice and their loving and caring staff. Also to Carefree Assisted Living; Carol and her staff for going above and beyond their normal call of duty. We will be forever grateful.
Bill and Charlene Rudolph and family
Clarkdale
