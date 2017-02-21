Letters: Many helping hands made food drive a success

Editor:

Thanks to all our community friends who generously gave at our food drives from October through December 2016.

Thanks to Bashas’ – and especially Greg – for allowing us to place a collection bin inside the store. Thanks to Steve at Bimbo Bread for supplying nutritious bread. Thanks to St. Mary’s Food Bank for delivering weekly food supplies. And a special, heartfelt thank you to all the community volunteers who gave – and continue to give – of their time and energy every week to manage ACS.

Adventist Community Services is located on Boot Hill Drive just west of Camp Verde High School. Every week throughout the year, 500-700 families are provided food and any needed clothes and household goods.

It is only through the generosity of people like you that so many in our community can be helped each year.

Ron Parfitt

Board Member, Camp Verde Seventh Day Adventist Church