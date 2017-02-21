Obituary: Ernie Settle

Ernie Settle, 59, born in Ohio on October 24, 1957, passed away February 5, 2017. He grew up in Cottonwood.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, son Chris (Jamie) Brazil, grandchildren Cameron & Brianna, 1 sister & 3 brothers.
For more info contact Debbie @ 623-330-8400.
Information provided by survivors.
