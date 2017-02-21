Obituary: Heidi Anne Hurder

Heidi Anne Hurder, 61, of Cottonwood Az., passed away suddenly Feb 12, 2017 after a short illness with family and friends by her side.

Born on July 22, 1955 in Bristol Ct. to Daniel Hurder and Mitzi (Schmelder) Betzner. Heidi was proceeded in death by both her parents and her younger sister Danielle Shaffer.

Heidi is survived by her companion and Soul Mate David Harrenstein and her 3 sisters Faith Mogan of Maine, Lynette Faucher of MA. and Kate Phillips of Phoenix Az.

Heidi went to Bristol Eastern High School and spent many years traveling the East Coast with her band as a singer. Heidi moved to Az. where she fulfilled her passion as a singer as a Karaoke Host at many local venues. Heidi was an active member of the Women Of The Moose where she was an avid dart player.

She was also an active member of the Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary where she Hosted Karaoke as well as the VFW in Camp Verde.

Heidi was dearly loved by her family and friends, and she will be sorely missed by all.

Information provided by survivors.