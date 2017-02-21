Obituary: Tamella Jo Lobur

Tamella (Tami) Jo Lobur (Ragan), 59, of Cottonwood, AZ passed peacefully into Glory on Saturday February 18, 2017.



She was born in Flagstaff, AZ on January 16, 1958 to Bobby and Doris Ragan.



She moved to Cottonwood in 1992 with her daughter Sarah Ann.



Tami loved to spend time with family, be outdoors, picnicking and camping. She also liked to bake and she loved sunflowers.



Tami is survived by her daughter Sarah Ann Lobur, parents Bobby and Doris Ragan, brother Gregg and Joni Ragan, brother Bo and Cindy Ragan, sister Leslie and Greg Steves, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at her home church, Verde Valley Christian, 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, AZ., Saturday February 25 at 11 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.