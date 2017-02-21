Rimrock man dies from rollover crash on Montezuma Well Road

A Rimrock man was killed following a roll-over vehicle collision on Forest Road 119 (Montezuma Well Road) Friday at 4:15 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Dwight D’Evelyn, media relations coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office, YCSO received calls that a Jeep vehicle had rolled down an embankment with a man lying on the ground nearby.

“They approached the man and he appeared deceased,” said D’Evelyn. “When deputies arrived, personnel from the Lake Montezuma Fire Department were already on scene and confirmed the death.”

The victim has since been identified as 42-year-old Justin Hill of Rimrock, said D’Evelyn.

The cause of death is under investigation and pending a report from the Medical Examiner along with follow-up by YCSO deputies.

Anyone who has further information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260. Refer to case number 17-005982.