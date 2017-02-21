What's Happening: Feb. 22, 2017

Blood Drive at Rainbow Acres

There is a Short Supply of Life Saving Blood. Please give blood and help save lives!

Please donate from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in the Palmer Community Center at Rainbow Acres. The public is welcome and encouraged to participate. After you donate, you can relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of our ranch. Sample our fresh-baked cookies, coffee and juice.

To save time and make it easy on yourself, reserve your appointment by contacting United Blood Services at www.bloodhero.com and entering “Rainbow Acres” as the sponsor code. You may also just drop in and fill out the necessary forms when you get there.

Rainbow Acres is a 50-acre ranch-style community that provides loving homes and lives of purpose for adults with developmental disabilities. You will find it just two miles from I-17, off Middle Verde Road at 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde. Give the gift of life at Rainbow Acres on Saturday, March 4th. Call 928-567-5231 for additional information. Visit: www.RainbowAcres.com

OLLI Open House in Camp Verde March 23

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is celebrating the inaugural Camp Verde OLLI Open House on Thursday, March 23 at the Camp Verde Community Library in the Terracotta Room from 4- 6 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

OLLI offers unique opportunities for adults to expand their knowledge in an engaging community and share the joy of learning and growing.

The Spring semester catalog of classes and workshops will be available. Facilitators are always needed and welcomed. We are all teachers. What are you passionate about? What knowledge could you share with our community? Let us hear from you!

For more information about OLLI, contact Ed Lee at 928.254.3000. For information about being a facilitator, teaching a class, or suggesting a topic for a class, please contact Marie Smith at 928-202-8595.

Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch March 25th

Lace up your shoes and start training for the 6th annual Loven Family Run happening on March 25, 2017, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (NAHF), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants will receive a good-old-fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

To register online visit: LovenFamilyRun.com

10K Run: $35

5K Run/Walk: $30

2K Run/Walk: $20 or $50 for a family of four

Additional breakfast for spectators: $8

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact NAHF Special Events at 1-877-527-5291 or email Ashley Hammarstrom Ashley.Hammarstrom@nahealth.com.

Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on March 25

The City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with Sedona Running Company, will host the first annual Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Registration is open now, and all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. As the only trail race in Sedona, the course will take runners through the dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park on a 2.5-mile loop that will be run twice to finish.

The race will start at 9 a.m. on the paved roads of the park to allow the crowd to thin before hitting the narrower, technical, dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park.

Included in registration is a custom logo water bottle. All finishers will receive a race medal and trophies will be given to all age group winners.

Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk March 18

Friends of Beaver Creek Library is hosting the Fourth Annual Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, March 18, 2017, Rollins Park in Lake Montezuma. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. 10K begins at 8 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:30. All participants will be eligible for great prizes donated by local businesses. This is a non-competitive, healthy event for the whole family. Registration packets are available throughout the Beaver Creek community or you can register online at:

sites.google.com/site/trekfortech

Win a Kindle! Raffle tickets, $2 each or 3 for $5. Drawing will be held after the Fun Run.

Any questions? Call 567-4648.



Verde Valley School Dream Run set March 25

Verde Valley School in Sedona is excited to announce its first-ever, non-competitive 5K fun run on March 25th. The 2017 VVS Dream Run will begin and end on the school campus, located at 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona, starting at 9 am, and is open to all ages and abilities.

Verde Valley School is located on 300 pristine acres surrounded by the iconic red rocks including Cathedral and the Seven Warriors, and national forest land that extends down to Oak Creek. It’s not often that you get the chance to run amongst such spectacular scenery.

The VVS Dream Run is a fundraiser with all proceeds going toward tuition fees for Native American students at Verde Valley School. With sponsors such as the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association (NATRA), the goal is to raise a minimum of $3,000.

The registration fee is $30 per person and includes an attractive dri-fit t-shirt featuring the iconic Dream Run logo. There is also a reduced fee of $20 for students 19 and under. Registration details can be found online at vvsaz.org/2017-vvs-dream-run or by contacting Dream Run organizer, Leigh Carter at lcarter@vvsaz.org or 520-234-6881.

Spirit of Joy’s annual Fashion Show & Tea Feb. 25

You are invited to attend Spirit of Joy’s annual Fashion Show and Tea; you can look forward to a fun afternoon of beautiful fashions, great food, tasty teas, fellowship and lots of door prizes. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25th at 1 pm. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling Jan at 928-202-3337.



For the last four years, the fashion show and tea has raised money locally for the church’s kid’s clothing exchange, the children’s free clinic and “Joy Packs,” which are backpacks containing food to take home for the weekend. This year the funds will go to help build a church in Zimbabwe. Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church is passionate about our service to others, locally and around the world.

The event will take place at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale.

State Route 260 highway cleanup changed to Feb. 25

Due to the rains on the originally scheduled cleanup date of February 18 the date is changed to February 25, next Saturday. As usual the starting point is the One in Christ Church, across Highway 260 from the fire station. Assembly time will be 8:00A. The Association has grabbers and nail sticks. The highway department provides orange vests and bags. We recommend wearing long sleeves and gloves because some of the vegetation is not friendly.

Please join your friends and neighbors in the effort to keep our highways clean. If you have any questions please call Mal at 928-634-9785.

April craft and vendor sale by Women of the Moose

The Verde Valley Women of the Moose will have a Craft and Vendor Show Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Moose Lodge 1449 Hall, 1051 S. Broadway, in Clarkdale.

The show will benefit Women of the Moose 1854 general fund and Moose charities.

Breakfast, lunch, coffee, ice tea, water and soda will be available for sale by WOTM.

For more information, email Janice Boblitt at vetswife58@yahoo.com or call 217-725-8934.

Pile burning at Tuzigoot National Monument

The National Park Service will burn piles of woody debris at Tuzigoot National Monument. The burn date will occur between Feb 28th and March 2nd and will be dependent on weather. The piles of debris consist of invasive plants removed during hazardous fuels reduction projects south and west of Tavasci Marsh over the past few years.

Fire managers will take advantage of existing clearings to minimize the chance of fire spread and potential spotting from the piles. The piles will be ignited by firefighters and monitored until the piles are completely out.

Monument visitors may see or smell smoke in the vicinity of the piles southeast of the Visitor Center. Signs will be posted advising visitors of possible smoke along potentially impacted trails in the area.

For more information on this debris burning project, please contact Tina Greenawalt, Chief of Natural Resources at 928-649-6195.

The National Park Service celebrates its 100th Anniversary in 2016. Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 407 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.



Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Gut-Brain-Body Connection to Mental Illness

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley February Mental Health Monday program, “Mental Illness and the Gut-Brain-Body Connection” will feature Dr. Jessica Hayman, licensed Naturopathic Doctor in the State of Arizona and Michi Nadler, Certified Colon Therapist and Ayurvedic Pratictioner. The meeting will take place Monday, February 27, 9:30-11AM at Yavapai College Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Dr., Sedona. The program, which is open to the public at no charge, will be followed by the Coalition Business Meeting from 11AM-12:15PM.

Dr. Jessica Hayman received her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Tempe, Arizona and also holds Bachelor’s degrees in International Relations and Spanish from The University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Naturopathic Medicine found Dr. Hayman, as she was continually trying to find answers to the root cause of disease processes occurring within her circle of friends and family. Her curiosity and desire for living a clean lifestyle turned a passion into a profession. She sees herself as a facilitator to help empower patients to take measures to better their lives through seeing the world around them in a new light. She has a passion for environmental medicine and treating patients with chronic toxin exposure, which can be considered a major catalyst in many chronic disease processes. Clinical nutrition and gastroenterology are important areas of focus because the gut is the gateway to a vital immune system, important for physical and mental health.

Michi Nadler’s life journey has taken her through a broad array of experiences and lessons, both personally and professionally. From the start, she was plagued with congenital adrenal issues which caused her to have a very low energy level. Originally from the Republic of South Korea, she immigrated to the United States after finishing high school and enlisted in the US Air Force. While serving, she obtained her US citizenship and expanded her horizons as an electronics technician and by doing a wide range of traveling. After spending 18 years in her career, she became totally burned out and moved to Sedona, Arizona. She then visited India where she discovered the ancient healing art of Ayurveda. It was then that she knew she needed to learn more about this amazing art of healing and to share the knowledge with others. Michi has incorporated her Ayurvedic knowledge into her colon hydrotherapy treatments. This allows her colonics to not only help in detoxifying and cleansing the colon, but to also help restore balance and vitality to benefit physical and mental health.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. For more information, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Veterans’ Care and Advocacy Conference/Workshop

There will be a Veterans’ Care and Advocacy Conference/Workshop for all Caregivers and Healthcare Providers at Cottonwood Village Senior Community, 201 East Mingus Ave, Cottonwood, Tuesday, March 7, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Lunch will be provided.

Several featured speakers.

RSVP: 928-899-9498 OR jkeeney@hospiceofthepines.com

Cottonwood Recreation Center cardio equipment installation March 5

The Cottonwood Recreation Center will be closed to the public Sunday, March 5 due to the installation of new Life Fitness cardio equipment. The new cardio equipment will feature wireless streaming, the LF Connect app and Bluetooth capabilities. For more information, please contact Ryan Bigelow at 928-639-3200 or rbigelow@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Catholic Charities’ The Loft to close, transition into Manzanita Housing

Starting on Friday, February 24, 2017, Catholic Charities’ The Loft, a drop-in day center serving the homeless, will be closing and transitioning into Manzanita Housing to serve vulnerable women. Catholic Charities will continue to provide support to the homeless through coordinated entry at its office and through other programs of homeless outreach and veteran services.

County road work to last through April

Yavapai County will perform construction work on Page Springs Road from Cornville Road to Purple Sage Road; Zalesky Road from Hwy. 89 to Savage Lane; Rolling Ridge Drive in Cordes Lakes; and Antelope Creek Road in Mayer beginning Feb.21 and continuing through April 10. Road construction will consist of asphalt overlay, shoulder work, and new striping. One lane of traffic will be open at all times in all locations.

OLLI Brown Bag Brain Buzz Feb. 23

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. Devorah Nye, a transpersonal psychologist and counselor, will discuss a pioneering, multi-modal method of revealing and deeply healing the active “complexes” we carry deep within our psyches from lifetime to lifetime, developed by the late British Jungian analyst, religious philosopher and modern day shaman Roger Woolger. Come listen and consider how and why his approach works, along with supporting traditions and theories, and implications for “speeding up” our karma.

As Eastern and Western spiritual traditions, transpersonal psychology and now science all point to the survival of consciousness following out death. All of which impinges on our ability to be fully creative, loving, joyful and at peace.

Devorah Nye has degrees from the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan. She facilitates various courses on the “Soul’s Journey” at OLLI. For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Take Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Fantastic Voyage

Would you like to see what’s behind the operating room doors at Verde Valley Medical Center? Now’s your chance: Stop by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s free, family-friendly Fantastic Voyage event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at VVMC. The medical center is located at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood; please enter through the main entrance.

Fantastic Voyage is part of the weeklong Verde Valley SciTech Festival hands-on celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math designed to interest children, youth and adults. The event features displays and fun activities centered on healthcare and the mysteries of the human body, including an interactive tour of the operating room; healthy food tips with Nutritional Services; an inside look at rehabilitation tools and techniques with EntireCare, including hearing, language and speech screenings; and many other exciting activities. Participants will receive a passport stamp for attending, and can turn in completed passports to win various prizes provided by Verde Valley SciTech Festival sponsors.

For more information about NAH’s Fantastic Voyage, call 928-639-6086.

Homeless Veteran outreach at Cottonwood Library Feb. 24

A case manager from Veterans Resource Centers of America will be at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans who might be experiencing homelessness or veterans who are in jeopardy of losing housing. Contact Angela at 928-237-3420 for more information. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Full S.T.E.A.M. ahead for Verde Valley SCITECH Festival

February 23, 2017, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Oak Creek School – OCS STEM Celebration, 11490 E. Purple Sage Dr., Cornville, AZ

February 25, 2017, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Northern Arizona Healthcare presents its “Fantastic Voyage”, Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 South Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ

February 25, 2017 – National Park Service – VERDE VALLEY NATIONAL MONUMENTS SCIENCE & HISTORY,

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. - Tuzigoot National Monument - NPS “BIRDS, Bugs & Bats”: Bird Walk at Tavasci Marsh

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. - Montezuma Well - NPS “Birds, BUGS & Bats”: Ongoing Research at Montezuma Well

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. - Montezuma Castle National Monument – NPS “Birds, Bugs & BATS”: Role of Bats and Why We Study Them

February 28, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Sedona Water Reclamation Plant - Tour of City of Sedona Treatment Plant and Sedona Wetlands Preserve, 7500 West SR 89A, Sedona, AZ Milepost 366

March 1, 2017, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Beaver Creek School – STEAM Extravaganza, 4810 East Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ

March 1, 2017, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Mingus Union HS, City of Cottonwood, Yavapai County, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and many other participants, Connecting Kids and Careers through STEAM!, 1801 East Fir Street, Cottonwood AZ

March 1, 2017, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Sedona Library – 3D Printer Demo at 12:30 p.m., Augmented reality, drop-in button making and more S.T.E.A.M. from 12 – 4 p.m., 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona AZ

March 1, 2017, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free Screening of the Movie “Spare Parts”, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

March 2, 2017, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Cottonwood Public Library – “Brainstorming @ the Library!”, 100 South 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. - Cottonwood Oak Creek School District - STEM FAIR, 1 North Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Verde Valley Montessori: Science Bone Connected to the Brain Bone, 215 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. – Big Park Community School Family STEM Night, 25 W. Saddlehorn Rd, Sedona, AZ

March 2, 2017, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus – Free performance featuring Anthony Mazzella, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

March 3, 2017, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Camp Verde Community Library - Full S-T-E-A-M Ahead – The Sky is NOT the Limit, 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ

March 3, 2017, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. - Yavapai College – Verde Valley Campus/Town of Clarkdale – VERDE VALLEY SCITECH EXPO, 601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

Donations needed for charity auction

Any items anyone - or business -- to donate to be a raffle? Silent or live auction items to support the Mingus Union Homerun Club at their charity Golf Tournament on Sat., April 8th being held at the Oak Creek Country Club. We also needs teams and /or hole sponsors for the tournament. Please contact Nancy Zielinski for any further information: 928-607-7168.

Spring Heritage Pecan Pie Contest March 19

1st prize $50.00, 2nd prize $35.00, 3rd prize $25.00

11 am, Sunday, March 19th, 2017

Under the Ramada by the Soccer Field

Criteria: Homemade pecan pies only, with recipe. No store brought.

Overall appearance: 25 points

Pre-Slicing, Consistency of crust or topping, After-Slicing, Runniness, juiciness of firmness.

Taste: 25 points

Flavor (strength and balance), Mouth feel, Crust,(flaky, soggy, mealy), Aftertaste

Creativity: 15 points

How original is this pie?

Local ingredients: 10 points

2 points for each local ingredient (10 points max)

All decisions of the judges are final.

Only one pie entry per person. (This is a fun event so no arguing, if so you will be disqualified)

Have to be delivered to the Ramada by 9:00 am Sunday March 19th, 2017.

If it is in a container that can’t be thrown away you are required to pick up dish by 1 pm. Sunday.

There will be three judges, to be determined by Camp Verde Promotions.

If we do not have 10 entries by March 1st. this will not happen. Imperative that you call ahead by then: Camp Verde Promotions: 928-301-0922

Eat healthy, be active workshop at Cottonwood Library

Healthy eating and physical activity work hand in hand to make us live healthier lives. Join us as we discuss ways to shop for and prepare healthy foods, tips for losing weight and keeping it off, and how to make healthy eating and physical activity a part of your lifestyle.

This six-part series of classes is designed for adults of all ages, including busy people with limited time.

Eat Healthy, Be Active Community Workshops would love you to come be a part of our community as we usher in the New Year in good health.

The series will be held in the Library Meeting Room at the Cottonwood Public Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30--5:30 p.m.

Starting February 22 through March 10. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival March 18-19 What: 16th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, which includes the Verde Valley’s largest wine tasting, Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race and the Verde Valley Archaeology Fair

Where: In beautiful and historic Downtown Camp Verde, AZ, at the corner of Main Street and Hollamon Street. Race launches form White Bridge River Access Point

When: Saturday, March 18 (10 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday March 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 2017

Cost: Free admission. Charges apply to wine tasting and race entries

The Town of Camp Verde and its partners are pleased to announce that the 2017 Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 18 and 19.

Come taste the region’s award-winning wines, race your canoe or kayak, and celebrate the rich agricultural history, as well as the rich and ancient cultural heritage of Arizona’s Verde Valley.

Pecan and Wine Festival: Featuring winetasting from a dozen or more of the valley’s premiere wineries along with 60+ food and craft vendors.

Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: Hosted by the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, this popular family event includes activities surrounding Arizona State Parks’ Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, the International Archaeology Film Festival and the Festival of American Indian Art.

Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race: A ten-mile race open to competitive boaters as well as pleasure boaters.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is right next-door and will be sponsoring a Pecan Pie Contest and Vintage baseball.

Offsite shuttle parking available at the Bashas’ store parking lot on Finnie Flat Road.

Social Media focus of February event Feb. 24

The Verde Historical Society’s Last Friday of the Month series continues February 24 with a presentation about Facebook and other social media services.



The public is invited to the discussion that begins 1 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, 1 North Willard.

Holly Shanahan will address a range of social media topics, from basic set-up to security.

Beginners as well as social media users will benefit from Shanahan’s explanation of social media and how these networking services allow users to easily share information and ideas for personal and business purposes.

The Verde Historical Society conducts a presentation on a topical or historical subject on the last Friday of each month. For more information about the Last Friday series and upcoming events, contact Betty Gaudy at (928) 634-2868.

Casting call for 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery

Want to get involved in the re-enactment of the historic 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery? We are looking for actors, production crew, and even an experienced director. Help us bring an important historical Verde Valley event to life.

The production is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum as part of its 8th Annual Historic Building and Home Tour on Saturday, April 8.

Three performances will be held that day on historic Main Street of Clarkdale right where it happened 89 years ago in broad daylight.

Please contact Bill Regner at 928-639-2434; bill.regner@clarkdale.az.gov

Teen Maze planned at Clemenceau in March

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) and Verde Valley Sanctuary (VVS) have coordinated Teen Maze 2017 at the Clemenceau Building in Cottonwood, March 7th and 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and possibly March 9th from 9-10:30 a.m., with a parent preview night on March 6th from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Teen Maze mission is to educate and inform the youth in our area with the explicit intent to provide them with the skills and knowledge to make positive life choices.

The overall vision that teen maze partners have for the students of our community is to empower them to lead productive, healthy, non-violent lives and thereby ensure safe and a healthy community for the future.

Schools from all over the Verde Valley were invited to bring their 6th - 9th grade students to attend, and go through a series of 10 booths, pending approximately 10 minutes in each booth in the maze.