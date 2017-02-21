Work near completed on new Dollar General

CAMP VERDE – Not much remains for the contractor and the sub-contractors, as work is almost finished on the Dollar General building on SR 260 in Verde Lakes, according to Michael Huesman, project superintendent with Stout Building.

Huesman estimated that crews lost “about two weeks” of work “between the mud and the rain.”

“And with the long weekends for Thanksgiving, Christmas, the New Year,” he added. “But we’re still ahead of schedule. We’ve had good sub-contractors.”

Other than a few minor things to do on the outside, much of the work that remains is for the building’s interior, such as the floors, ceiling tile, bathroom fixtures, and a few more lights to install, Huesman said.

“The exterior is finished for the most part,” Huesman said.

Monday, workers were “waiting for the floor polishers, coming from Tennessee,” Huesman said.

“For the outside, it’s just painting, striping and landscaping,” Huesman said.

Despite a rather moist winter, Huesman said that by the end of February, the building should be ready for its certificate of occupancy, “or at least temporary [certificate].”

Though the store’s opening date is “not projected at this point,” Huesman said Dollar General management has told him that the company plans to stock shelves in its new Verde Lakes store around April 24.

The 9,100 square-foot Dollar General Store at the southeast corner of SR 260 and Verde Lakes Drive will have approximately 37 parking spaces, as well as a 56,501-gallon on-site water retention basin.

