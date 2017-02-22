Read around Sedona: Local author’s ‘House of Apache Fires’ to be discussed

Book clubs have been a popular way to discover new authors and talk about books for years. But a trend that’s been sweeping the country takes the book club out of living rooms and into an entire community.

Sedona Public Library (SPL) is launching a community-wide reading program called Read Around Sedona, with “House of Apache Fires,” written by local author Morgan Jameson, as the first selection. This historical fiction novel set during World War II takes place in Sedona, Flagstaff and the Frye home in Red Rock State Park. The action-packed plot mixes real historic characters like Jack and Helen Frye with fictional Nazis embarked on a daring sabotage mission.

There are several ways to participate in Read Around Sedona. If you belong to a book club, encourage your book club to read and discuss the book. SPL will have several copies available for circulation. If you need assistance placing a hold, please contact the Library. You may also purchase the Kindle edition from Amazon or check out the EPUB edition on the Library’s OverDrive ebooks platform.

As part of Read Around Sedona, the Library has planned several events in Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.



Please check the events calendar on the Library website at www.sedonalibrary.org or call the Library to confirm the location.



-Tuesday, March 28 at 1:30 p.m.: Join the community book discussion of “House of Apache Fires” by Morgan Jameson at Sedona Winds Retirement Community, 405 Jacks Canyon Road, Village of Oak Creek.

-Monday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m.: Elsie Szecsy, Arizona Humanities speaker, will present “Crosscurrents in the Desert: The U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in Arizona.” The U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps addressed a healthcare crisis during World War II and improved nurse education across the United States. The program is at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive,Village of Oak Creek.

-Wednesday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m.: Meet Author Morgan Jameson in the SPL community room.

-Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m.: Author Morgan Jameson will speak during the “Coffee with a Vet” program in the SPL community room.

-Monday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m.: The Monday night movie at Sedona Public Library is “Allied” starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. The film is set in 1942 when a Canadian intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines.

-Wednesday, April 19, 1:30 p.m.: Paul Thompson will share stories about growing up in Sedona in the 1940s. This event will take place at the Sedona Heritage Museum.

All programs are free and open to the public. The Arizona Community Reads project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, please contact Galen Worthington at SPL at 928.282.7714, extension 116 or Cheryl Yeatts at SPL-V at 928.284.1603.

We are excited about this opportunity for our community and hope you will support and participate in Read Around Sedona.