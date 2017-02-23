Verde Heritage 1919: FEDERAL INVESTIGATION OF THE WOBBLIES

"CROWD PROMISES TO PUT JAIL OUT OF BUSINESS IF STRIKERS NOT LOOSED."

"Jerome, Feb. 10. --- (Midnight) --- Completely dominated by the Industrial Workers of the World, the miners of the Jerome field today remained away from their work, and the 4 o'clock shift of the United Verde, United Verde Extension and other workings, came around with but a handful of men willing to go below." ...

"Enforcing of the peace is in the hands of the city and county officers, reinforced by a detachment of United States soldiers under command of a lieutenant." ...

"HOW TROUBLE STARTED: Following the arrest of a score of men said to be Industrial Workers of the World leaders, accused of obstructing street traffic, a great crowd surrounded the city jail demanding their immediate release and threatening to tear down the building. No acts of violence were reported but officials consider the situation grave."

(Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; February 12, 1919; page 1.)

"Throughout the night the I.W.W. prisoners wailed and warbled the sacred songs of their organization. 'The Sab Cat' and a plaintive ballad about the fate of Joe Hillstrom seemed to be the favorites. Practically every selection in the I.W.W. song book was sung over and over."

The following day, "some of the prisoners in court stated that they had to stand up most of last night, as the jail was too crowded and cold for sleep. ... Bail was fixed at $25 apiece. Some of the defendants admitted their ability to deposit bail but all declined to do so."

"Judge Adams instructed the officers that more comfortable quarters than the city jail must be provided, as it was badly crowded. This matter is being attended to. Arrangements were made to use a big room in the basement of the Hotel Jerome as an auxiliary jail."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Tuesday, February 11, 1919; page 6.)

"FEDERAL AUTHORITIES HOLD 7 AGITATORS --- PROBE MAY LEAD TO MANY DEPORTATIONS."

"Seven of the parties arrested by local officers in connection with the local strike trouble are being held for further investigation and possible deportation. Wholesale deportation of the strike leaders to the European lands from whence they came is something more than a possibility."

"These developments followed close upon the arrival last night of a Department of Justice agent to co-operate with Deputy United States Marshal Harry Carlson in an investigation of the whole strike movement."

"OTHER ARRESTS LIKELY: There was never any doubt on the part of anyone acquainted with the local situation that the trouble was brought on by foreigners of Bolshevik and Sinn Fein tendencies. The government man was apparently not slow in coming to the same conclusion."

"More arrests may be made at any moment, not on mere charges of trespass or obstructing the streets but as alien enemies whose presence is dangerous to the peace and prosperity of the United States."

"Details are being closely guarded. The 'Verde Copper News' is not even permitted to publish the name of the government investigator or of the strikers who are held by him."

"It is known, however, that all the 42 prisoners arrested by the peace officers Monday afternoon and Tuesday have been examined and that information was secured which led to the holding of at least 7. It is intimated from a source which the 'News' is not at liberty to divulge that the prisoners gave information which involves many more of the leaders in the agitation that resulted in the I.W.W. strike. Not all the 7 carried I.W.W. cards but a majority did. Regardless of their affiliation, they are bolshevists."

"Police Judge W. S. Adams this afternoon dismissed the local charges standing against the 7 and they are now being held under Federal warrants."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Wednesday, February 12, 1919; page 1.)

THE SITUATION IN BUTTE, MONTANA

"Butte, Feb. 12. --- Reports reached here today that machine-guns are being sent from Camp Lewis as a precautionary measure in case of trouble. The Anaconda smelter has been closed on account of lack of ore. Military men said today that a declaration of Martial Law is unlikely."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Wednesday, February 12, 1919; page 6.)