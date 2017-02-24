Caron sentenced to 8 years in deadly DUI case

CAMP VERDE – Andre Alicen Caron was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison by Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff.

Caron, 41, of Cornville, drove impaired on the morning of March 23, 2016, and crashed head-on into another vehicle carrying two women - a mother and daughter who were visiting from Minnesota. The mother was killed and the daughter seriously injured.

Caron was charged with manslaughter for the death of the mother, and aggravated assault for the injured daughter. She also was charged with criminal damage for the destruction of the rental car driven by the victims, along with endangerment for putting another victim’s life at risk. She also was charged with extreme DUI.

Caron accepted the state’s plea deal Nov. 29, 2016.

Judge Bluff ruled that she be sentenced to four years for manslaughter; 2.5 consecutive years for aggravated assault, 1.5 concurrent years for criminal damage, and 1.5 consecutive years for endangerment.

On top of the eight-year prison sentence is five years of supervised probation. She is required to complete 150 hours of community service, and have no contact with the victims.

Caron also is required to undergo alcohol screening and counseling, and take part in a Victims Impact Panel. She could pay up to $2 million in restitution to the victims, and is required to pay numerous fees and fines.

Around 25 people attended the court hearing. Caron’s mother and son spoke about her character and remorse, as well as her struggle with alcohol addiction. The husband and daughter of the deceased victim attended the hearing telephonically, and spoke about of their grief and experience of dealing with the loss.

The husband told the court that 600 people attended his wife’s funeral. The daughter, who is in graduate school to be a physical therapist, spoke of her emotional trauma, her spinal fusion, her limited mobility, and how she will have to go through the big moments of her life without a mother.



Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman recommended that Caron be sentenced to 19.25 years, and detailed the physical and emotional anguish felt by the victims. Many people who aren’t out there on the scene of a tragedy, the way first responders are, don’t understand the full impact of the consequences, Wortman said, and recommended that the defendant participate in a Victims Impact Panel. She noted that Caron never sought help for her alcohol addiction, even after her 2004 DUI arrest.

Defense attorney Adam Zickerman acknowledged that nothing he or Caron says could replace the loss felt by the victims. Zickerman said Caron knows, admits, and owns remorse. He asked the court for mercy, saying that it would be a mistake to impose a heavy prison sentence on Caron, as then two families would be destroyed. He wants to see that she gets help for her addiction.

Caron, struggling to talk, apologized to the family, and said it was completely devastating what she has done to them. She said she was responsible and deserved to be punished, and will regret what she did for the rest of her life.

“I’m so sorry for shattering your lives.”

Caron said she hopes that one day the family will forgive her, and that she could forgive herself.