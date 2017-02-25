Bread of Life Mission plans ‘Hunger No More’ fundraiser

CAMP VERDE –– As long as Bread of Life has had doors to open, it has relied on the charity of others – so it could then give back to the community.

Thanks to the Town of Camp Verde, folks can nourish themselves Tuesday nights at the Community Center with a hot dinner, a box of groceries – and God’s message.

But Bread of Life has a plan to one day have its own facility. The program calls that plan – that fundraising effort – Hunger No More.

On April 28, Bread of Life will hold a dinner and auction at the Cliff Castle Casino Conference Center, as the program kicks off fundraising efforts for the new site.

The evening will include a catered meal, musical entertainment and live auction with items donated from area businesses, artists and individuals.

Bread of Life is still looking for auction items, says Board President Phoebe Hach.

In 2011, Bread of Life established a plan for Bread of Life’s future. Most of those plans have been met, Hach says.

“This exception is the plan to increase our services offered to those most in need in our area,” Hach says. “The primary reason we have not been able accomplish this has been the lack of a facility which we can use for more than one evening a week. We are now working to fill this need, it is our major emphasis at this time.”

Bread of Life is “currently looking at a couple properties” Hach says, and has begun to talk with an architect.

Bread of Life says that owning and operating its own facility would allow the following:

· Meals offered more often, including lunch meals to better help children and elderly

· Food boxes available more often and better selection of contents

· A larger warehouse which would allow for more food delivery and help supply other area food banks

· Commercial kitchen would allow providing Meals on Wheels for this area

· Services for the needy and homeless

· Meeting area for area groups

· Youth Center

For more information, or to donate to the April 28 auction, call 928-592-8997. Tickets for the dinner are $50 each, with a portion deductible. All money spent on the auction is deductible.

