Court Docket: Feb. 25, 2017

  • Originally Published: February 25, 2017 2:50 p.m.

    • Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

    (*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

    Ronald Mikael Bolfik, 56, Rimrock, Sell/Transport Dangerous Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $25,000.

    Michael Atafa Lepule, 33, Prescott Valley, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Bond $7,500. *

    Montana Howard Nez, 22, Pinon, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,500. *

    Brandy Duane Dotson, 46, Cottonwood, Forgery (2 counts), Illegal Voting, Bond $2,500.

    Anthony Wayne Reeves, 30, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct DV, Assault DV, Bond $2,500. *

    John David Tonemah, 66, Cottonwood, Aggravated Assault, Endangerment, Unlawful Flight, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage, Bond $7,500. *

    Abel Nevarez, 26, Cottonwood, Unlawful Flight, Bond $1,000.

    Christina Lucio Rodriguez, 42, Sedona, Fraud, Theft (2 counts), Aggravated Taking the ID of Another, Forgery (6 counts), Fraudulent Use of Credit Card ((2 counts), Bond $20,000.

    Mack Leroy Torrez, 60, Cottonwood, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (4 counts), Bond $4,000. *

    Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences: Toby J Bell, 61, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400.

    Ryan Kenneth Cantwell, 20, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $300.00

    Loduardo Zambrano Mendoza, 35, Clarkdale, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587.

    Leonardo Chavez Chavez, 33, Glendale, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250

    Torri Russell Smith, 34, Mesa, Driving While License Suspended, Fine$587

    Jordan William Courtney, 35, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250

    Jenelle Shaunise Blackwell, 27, Mesa, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587

    Michael Angelo Linker, 18, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $300

    Andrew Wayne Honadick, 24, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $400

    Scott Leross Amers, 48, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250

    James William Shadowens, 52, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment,Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.

    Shalese Moanikealaonapua Kaaekuahiwi, 22, Camp Verde, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663

    Diego Daniel, 22, Sedona, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    Amber Lynn Cosmen, 23, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $885

    Maria Lourdes Delgado, 39, Cottonwood, Dog at Large, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fines & Restitution: $177

    Rogelio Barajas, 21, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine: $400

    Rogelio Barajas, 21, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 Counts), Failure to Appear (3 Counts), 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victims, Trespassed from victim residence, Fines: $2,370

    Cedric Ray Manheimer, 35, Kayenta, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $415

    Thomas William Roddick, 20, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    John Raymond Laine, 74, Cottonwood, Knowingly Display Fictitious License Plate, 11 months unsupervised probation, 16 hours community service, Fine: $250

    Derek Anthony Contreras, 47, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 Counts), 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victims, Fines: $1570

    Lauren Ashley Levinson, 26, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours community service, Fine: $400

    Lauren Ashley Levinson, 26, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $150

    Paul J Butler, 50, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved anger management/conflict resolution counseling program, No contact with victim, Fine: $250

    Calyssa Staus, 22, Phoenix, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, 8 hours community service, Fine: $600

    Catherine Clare Jarkowski, 54, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victim, Fine: $600

    Sarah Elisa Virden, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: 400

    Bobbi Ilene Estrada, 19, Glendale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    Reed Amlin Scudder, 51, Sedona, Fail to Comply – Court Order, 11 months unsupervised probation, 8 hours community service, no contact with the victim

    Jose Manuel Lara Jr, 18, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $800

    Jonathan Matthew Caballero, 25, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

    Abidean Claudia Lewis, 19, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $800

    Miguel Antonio Reyes, 18, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    Victor Raymond Anaya, 18, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    Jessica J Calderon, 18, Flagstaff, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    Joseph Lee Campbell, 32, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

    Miranda Marie Garrett, 24, Caseyville, IL, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    Andres R Gonzalez Jr, 20, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

    Robert Louis Johnston, 35, Cottonwood, Dog at Large, Fine: $127

    Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants: Christopher Dale Griffis, 30, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, Release to Pretrial Services Revoked, Bond: $2500

    Anthony David Ramos, 23, Rimrock, Driving Under the Extreme Influence of Alcohol 0.15 or More but Less Thank 0.20, Bond $500.

    Reggie Ronaldo Allen James, 37, Rimrock, Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

    Thomas Ryan Hinds, 35, Cottonwood, Criminal Trespass DV, Bond $195.16

    Joshua Stephen Watchman, 32, Sanders, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

    James David Swanson, 21, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Must pay for and successfully complete drug screening/treatment/education, Fine $620.

    Marvin Steve Reese, 63, Clarkdale, Interfering With judicial Proceedings DV (3 Counts), Bond $3105.90

    Nathan David Kluver, 35, Cottonwood, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, Bond $166.60

    Jordan Michele Lease, 29, Prescott Valley, Driving While License Suspended, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1088.95

    Kelly Marie Pound, 38, Williams, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $559.30

