Court Docket: Feb. 25, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:
(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)
Ronald Mikael Bolfik, 56, Rimrock, Sell/Transport Dangerous Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $25,000.
Michael Atafa Lepule, 33, Prescott Valley, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Bond $7,500. *
Montana Howard Nez, 22, Pinon, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,500. *
Brandy Duane Dotson, 46, Cottonwood, Forgery (2 counts), Illegal Voting, Bond $2,500.
Anthony Wayne Reeves, 30, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct DV, Assault DV, Bond $2,500. *
John David Tonemah, 66, Cottonwood, Aggravated Assault, Endangerment, Unlawful Flight, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage, Bond $7,500. *
Abel Nevarez, 26, Cottonwood, Unlawful Flight, Bond $1,000.
Christina Lucio Rodriguez, 42, Sedona, Fraud, Theft (2 counts), Aggravated Taking the ID of Another, Forgery (6 counts), Fraudulent Use of Credit Card ((2 counts), Bond $20,000.
Mack Leroy Torrez, 60, Cottonwood, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (4 counts), Bond $4,000. *
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:
Toby J Bell, 61, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400.
Ryan Kenneth Cantwell, 20, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $300.00
Loduardo Zambrano Mendoza, 35, Clarkdale, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587.
Leonardo Chavez Chavez, 33, Glendale, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250
Torri Russell Smith, 34, Mesa, Driving While License Suspended, Fine$587
Jordan William Courtney, 35, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250
Jenelle Shaunise Blackwell, 27, Mesa, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587
Michael Angelo Linker, 18, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $300
Andrew Wayne Honadick, 24, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $400
Scott Leross Amers, 48, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250
James William Shadowens, 52, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment,Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.
Shalese Moanikealaonapua Kaaekuahiwi, 22, Camp Verde, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663
Diego Daniel, 22, Sedona, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Amber Lynn Cosmen, 23, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $885
Maria Lourdes Delgado, 39, Cottonwood, Dog at Large, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fines & Restitution: $177
Rogelio Barajas, 21, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine: $400
Rogelio Barajas, 21, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 Counts), Failure to Appear (3 Counts), 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victims, Trespassed from victim residence, Fines: $2,370
Cedric Ray Manheimer, 35, Kayenta, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $415
Thomas William Roddick, 20, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
John Raymond Laine, 74, Cottonwood, Knowingly Display Fictitious License Plate, 11 months unsupervised probation, 16 hours community service, Fine: $250
Derek Anthony Contreras, 47, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 Counts), 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victims, Fines: $1570
Lauren Ashley Levinson, 26, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours community service, Fine: $400
Lauren Ashley Levinson, 26, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $150
Paul J Butler, 50, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved anger management/conflict resolution counseling program, No contact with victim, Fine: $250
Calyssa Staus, 22, Phoenix, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, 8 hours community service, Fine: $600
Catherine Clare Jarkowski, 54, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victim, Fine: $600
Sarah Elisa Virden, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: 400
Bobbi Ilene Estrada, 19, Glendale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Reed Amlin Scudder, 51, Sedona, Fail to Comply – Court Order, 11 months unsupervised probation, 8 hours community service, no contact with the victim
Jose Manuel Lara Jr, 18, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $800
Jonathan Matthew Caballero, 25, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600
Abidean Claudia Lewis, 19, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $800
Miguel Antonio Reyes, 18, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Victor Raymond Anaya, 18, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Jessica J Calderon, 18, Flagstaff, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Joseph Lee Campbell, 32, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600
Miranda Marie Garrett, 24, Caseyville, IL, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Andres R Gonzalez Jr, 20, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Robert Louis Johnston, 35, Cottonwood, Dog at Large, Fine: $127
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants: Christopher Dale Griffis, 30, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, Release to Pretrial Services Revoked, Bond: $2500
Anthony David Ramos, 23, Rimrock, Driving Under the Extreme Influence of Alcohol 0.15 or More but Less Thank 0.20, Bond $500.
Reggie Ronaldo Allen James, 37, Rimrock, Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.
Thomas Ryan Hinds, 35, Cottonwood, Criminal Trespass DV, Bond $195.16
Joshua Stephen Watchman, 32, Sanders, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.
James David Swanson, 21, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Must pay for and successfully complete drug screening/treatment/education, Fine $620.
Marvin Steve Reese, 63, Clarkdale, Interfering With judicial Proceedings DV (3 Counts), Bond $3105.90
Nathan David Kluver, 35, Cottonwood, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, Bond $166.60
Jordan Michele Lease, 29, Prescott Valley, Driving While License Suspended, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1088.95
Kelly Marie Pound, 38, Williams, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $559.30
