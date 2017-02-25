Free presentation set March 7 on ‘A Better Future for Verde River’

COTTONWOOD -- Tuesday, March 7, 10:30 a.m., a free presentation for the community titled, “Merger of Friends and the Partnership: A Better Future for the Verde River” will be at the Yavapai County Administration Building, 10 South 6th Street, Cottonwood, in the Verde Room (2nd floor) and is sponsored by the Friends of Verde River Greenway.

The Verde River Basin Partnership (Partnership) and Friends of Verde River Greenway (Friends) have been working together since 2015, coordinating their efforts to better serve the communities in the Verde River Watershed.

Recently, they have decided to leverage the best of each organization and merge into one entity, combining their institutional knowledge, reputations, and successes to make the greatest impact. Both organizations are enthusiastic and ready to go forward as one organization, Friends of Verde River Greenway.

Chip Norton, president of the Board of Friends, and Brent Bitz, former partnership board member and treasurer, will present on how community members, stakeholders, and interested individuals will continue to benefit from similar programs and activities previously offered by the partnership - such as this free monthly program series - as well as the existing programs of Friends.

The visions of the Friends and Partnership have always shared the objective of a healthy, flowing Verde River system for current and future generations. For more information about this event and the merger, please visit www.verderivergreenway.org or www.vrbp.org.

Norton, a third generation Arizonan, lives next to the Verde River in Camp Verde. He retired in 2008 from his project management career in construction and has since served on several nonprofit, municipal, and regional boards and commissions.

He is an advocate for community-based solutions to conservation challenges, and he enjoys working with partners to achieve conservation goals in the Verde River Watershed.

Brent Bitz has served as Sedona’s Sustainability Commission Chair and as Sedona’s Alternate Representative to the Yavapai County Water Advisory Committee and the Coconino Plateau Water Advisory Council.

Mr. Bitz is a Northern AZ Audubon Society Board Member and has been active in many other community organizations.

A retired business executive, he believes that only through informed regional discussion will our communities be able to address the long-term challenges of declining water resources.