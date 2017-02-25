Habitat for Humanity using grant money to install wheelchair ramps

COTTONWOOD – Do you, or someone you know, need to add a wheelchair ramp at home? If so, the Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity may be able to help.

The non-profit organization has acquired grant funding to build wheelchair ramps for low-income, senior, and veteran homeowners.

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity wants to get the word out; time is running short to use the funds. So far, two residential wheelchair ramps have been installed within the community.

The building or repairing of a wheelchair ramp is a service provided by the Critical Home Repair program. The program focuses on small critical home projects, which also include exterior home clean up, porch repair, and painting.

To qualify, applicants must provide proof of ownership, insurance, and income.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

• Gross family income falls within 30-60 percent of median income for Yavapai County

• The home is owner occupied

• Title/mortgage holder must apply

• All property taxes must be paid up to date

To apply, contact Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Tania Simms at 928-649-6788.