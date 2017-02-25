Obituary: James Floyd Allen 1932-2017

James Floyd Allen, 84, of Cottonwood Arizona passed from this life into Heaven on February 09, 2017 at his residence, Valley View Care following a period of declining health.

James was born in Hobart, Oklahoma in October 22, 1932. His family relocated to Fontana, California in 1950. He, was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as a private in the U.S. Army.

He worked for Kaiser Fabrications through the Labors Union in Fontana California for 25 years before retiring to Camp Verde, Arizona with his wife Opal (Staten) Allen and later to Sierra Vista, Arizona before returning to the Verde Valley and settling into Cottonwood, Arizona.

James had always been actively involved with the San Bernardino, California Masonic Lodge #178 and he enjoyed boating and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, who passed in 1998, mother Vera Allen, aunt Eva Sanner, brothers Graydon Allen, Burt Allen, Brad Allen, Dwayne Allen and sister Ellen Hudson.

He is survived by his brother Rennie Allen and wife Fay of Flagstaff, and many loving nieces and nephews. James chose to be cremated, a memorial and final disposition of ashes will be determined at a later date by his family.

Information provided by survivors.