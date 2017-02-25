Obituary: Joan Frances Piercey 1939-2017

Joan Frances Piercey, 77 of Cottonwood, passed away on February 21, 2017. She was born on July 7, 1939 in Ely, Nevada to Sherman and Autrey Schwarz.

Joan attended West High School in Phoenix. She was very proud of her family Thanksgiving gatherings and loved to attend her children and grandchildren’s ball games.

Joan is survived by sons William Woods (Janeen) of Phoenix and Bobby Woods (Kay) of Cottonwood; daughter Donna Davis (Scott) of Sedona; brother John Schwarz (Vivian) of Phoenix; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

There are no public services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mingus Union High School Athletics, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.