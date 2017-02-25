Participating wineries set to go for 16th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival

CAMP VERDE –The Town of Camp Verde and its partners are pleased to announce that the 2017 Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 18 and 19. Come taste the region’s award-winning wines, race your canoe or kayak, and celebrate the rich agricultural history, as well as the rich and ancient cultural heritage of Arizona’s Verde Valley.
Pecan and Wine Festival: Featuring winetasting from a dozen or more of the valley’s premiere wineries along with 60-plus food and craft vendors, .
Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: Hosted by the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, this popular family event includes activities surrounding Arizona State Parks’ Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, the International Archaeology Film Festival and the Festival of American Indian Art.
Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race: A ten-mile race open to competitive boaters as well as pleasure boaters.
Fort Verde State Historic Park is right next-door and will be sponsoring a Pecan Pie Contest and Vintage baseball.
Participating Wineries
Pillsbury Wine Company
Clear Creek Vineyard and Winery
Cellar 433
Gallifant Cellars
Arizona Stronghold Vineyards
Chateau Tumbleweed
48 Wineworks
Caduceus Cellars
Alcantara Vineyards
Southwest Wine Center (Yavapai College)
Pierce Wines Arizona
Page Springs Cellars
Prescott Winery
Burning Tree Cellars
If You Go ...
What: 16th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, which includes the Verde Valley’s largest wine tasting, Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race and the Verde Valley Archaeology Fair
Where: In beautiful and historic Downtown Camp Verde, AZ, at the corner of Main Street and Hollamon Street. Race launches form White Bridge River Access Point
When: Saturday, March 18 (10 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday March 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 2017
Cost: Free admission. Charges apply to wine tasting and race entries.
More like this story
- Pecan & Wine returns to Camp Verde, with lots more
- Verde River Runoff Kicks Off Spring Festival
- The Big Combo: Pecan & Wine Festival, Verde River Runoff and Verde Valley Archaeology Fair combined in one Spring Heritage Festival
- What's Happening: Feb. 22, 2017
- Camp Verde celebrates Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, town's first Sesquicentennial event of 2015
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.