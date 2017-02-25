Project to transform Masonic Lodge into winery, tasting room, restaurant moves forward

COTTONWOOD – The old Masonic Lodge on the hill is one step closer to becoming the Hidden Hand Winery, Tasting Room and Restaurant.

Brian Farling - Lead Designer of Jones Studio Inc. - submitted a letter of intent for a code review Jan. 26 to Scott Ellis - Planner for the Community Development Department for the City of Cottonwood.

The project, owned by Hidden Hand Holdings, LLC, of Jerome, is moving forward.

Berrin Nejad, Community Development Manager Building Official, emphasized that the project is in its very early preliminary phase, and explained that many changes could be made before the item makes its debut on a Planning and Zoning agenda.

The project is located at 770 N. Verde Heights Dr., and consists of three parcels bounded by Verde Heights Drive to the south and east, and the Pima Street alignment to the north.

According to the letter of intent, two of the parcels are owned by Carl Stubner. A land purchase agreement is in place. Another parcel is owned by Jerome Properties, LLC, and will be transferred to Hidden Holdings, LLC, in exchange for a roughly 0.39 acre strip of land along the Pima Street right-of-way, stated the letter.

The proposed project, which will be developed in two phases, will transform the vacant Masonic Lodge into a winery, tasting room/restaurant.

Preliminary plans include:

-Removing the roof of the structure, with the perimeter walls largely intact

-A partially covered, walled, outdoor yard supporting the winery facility located southwest of the building

-A covered outdoor seating patio located to the east of the building

-A 66 vehicle, double-loaded single drive onsite parking lot with ’96 diameter fire truck turnaround located west of the building

-Slopes at the southeast and northwest corners of the site to be developed into a terraced vineyard with gabion retaining walls

-A site fence to protect the vineyard against wildlife intrusion

The letter of intent stated that the structure will be accessed from the new onsite parking lot to the west, or from a new pathway traversing the slope for the northeast corner of the site at the intersection of Pima Street and Verde Heights Drive.

Because it is at the very beginning stage of its proposal, it is impossible to tell when it will finally become a Planning and Zoning agenda item, said Ellis.

Nejad said there have been many applicants over the years who have expressed interest in the property, some even with proposals and designs. However, no one was successful at making it work.

Ellis said it sounds like Hidden Hands have gotten further than anyone else. The project is moving forward, where as everyone else only had conceptual ideas, explained Ellis.