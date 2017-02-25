See other teams at the following Spring Training locations

Los Angeles Angels

Ballpark: Tempe Diablo Stadium

Capacity: 9,785

Year opened: 1969

Address: 2220 W. Alameda Dr. Tempe

How to get there: Take Broadway Street exit off I-10, go west on Broadway, then turn left onto 48th Street; Ballpark is on the left.

For more information: angels.com.

Chicago Cubs

Ballpark: Sloan Park

Capacity: 15,000

Year opened: 2014

Address: 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa

How to get there: Southeast of Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange. From Scottsdale and points north: Take Loop 101 south to Exit 52. Turn left (east) on E. Rio Salado Pkwy. The complex will be on the left.

For more information: cubs.com or 800-843-2887.

Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ballpark: Camelback Ranch-Glendale

Capacity: 13,000

Year opened: 2009

Address: 10710 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

How to get there: Take I-17 to Loop 101 West, exit Camelback Road west (exit 5). Camelback Ranch is approximately one mile down on the north side of Camelback Road.

For more information: camelbackranchbaseball.com or 800-905-3315.

Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians

Ballpark: Goodyear Ballpark

Capacity: 8,000 fixed seats, 500 premium seats, 1,600 berm seats, 400-seat party area, 6 suites

Year opened: 2009

Address: 933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear

How to get there: From I-10, take Estrella Parkway South. Continue on Estrella Parkway; ballpark is on the left, past Van Buren.

For more information: Indians.mlb.com or reds.mlb.com.

Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers

Ballpark: Surprise Stadium

Capacity: 10,500

Year opened: 2003

Address: 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise

How to get there: Take 51st Avenue (Exit 139 off I-10) north. Maryvale Baseball Park is on the left just before Indian School Road.

For more information: 623-222-2222; royals.com; rangers.com.

Milwaukee Brewers

Ballpark: Maryvale Baseball Park

Capacity: 8,000

Year opened: 1998

Address: 3600 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix

How to get there: Take 51st Avenue (Exit 139 off I-10) north. Maryvale Baseball Park is on the left just before Indian School Road.

For more information: brewers.com.

Oakland Athletics

Ballpark: Hohokam Stadium

Capacity: 10,500

Year opened: 1997

Address: 1235 N. Center St. Mesa

How to get there: From I-17 south to Loop 101 East/South to Loop 202 East to exit 12 McKellips Road, go right. Then turn right on N. Center St. Follow the signs.

For more information: oakland.athletics.mlb.com.

San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners

Ballpark: Peoria Sports Complex

Capacity: 12,339

Year opened: 1994

Address: 16101 N. 83rd Av., Peoria

How to get there: From I-17 south to Loop 101 West/South, take Bell Road and go east to 83rd Avenue. Go south (to the right) and the ballpark is on the left.

For more information: padres.com, mariners.com.

San Francisco Giants

Ballpark: Scottsdale Stadium

Capacity: 10,500

Year opened: 1992

Address: 7408 E. Osborn Road, Scottsdale

How to get there: Located at E. Osborn Road and N. Drinkwater Blvd., one-half mile east of Scottsdale Road in downtown Scottsdale.

For more information: giants.com.