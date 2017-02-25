See other teams at the following Spring Training locations
Los Angeles Angels
Ballpark: Tempe Diablo Stadium
Capacity: 9,785
Year opened: 1969
Address: 2220 W. Alameda Dr. Tempe
How to get there: Take Broadway Street exit off I-10, go west on Broadway, then turn left onto 48th Street; Ballpark is on the left.
For more information: angels.com.
Chicago Cubs
Ballpark: Sloan Park
Capacity: 15,000
Year opened: 2014
Address: 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa
How to get there: Southeast of Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange. From Scottsdale and points north: Take Loop 101 south to Exit 52. Turn left (east) on E. Rio Salado Pkwy. The complex will be on the left.
For more information: cubs.com or 800-843-2887.
Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ballpark: Camelback Ranch-Glendale
Capacity: 13,000
Year opened: 2009
Address: 10710 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix
How to get there: Take I-17 to Loop 101 West, exit Camelback Road west (exit 5). Camelback Ranch is approximately one mile down on the north side of Camelback Road.
For more information: camelbackranchbaseball.com or 800-905-3315.
Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians
Ballpark: Goodyear Ballpark
Capacity: 8,000 fixed seats, 500 premium seats, 1,600 berm seats, 400-seat party area, 6 suites
Year opened: 2009
Address: 933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear
How to get there: From I-10, take Estrella Parkway South. Continue on Estrella Parkway; ballpark is on the left, past Van Buren.
For more information: Indians.mlb.com or reds.mlb.com.
Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers
Ballpark: Surprise Stadium
Capacity: 10,500
Year opened: 2003
Address: 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise
How to get there: Take 51st Avenue (Exit 139 off I-10) north. Maryvale Baseball Park is on the left just before Indian School Road.
For more information: 623-222-2222; royals.com; rangers.com.
Milwaukee Brewers
Ballpark: Maryvale Baseball Park
Capacity: 8,000
Year opened: 1998
Address: 3600 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix
How to get there: Take 51st Avenue (Exit 139 off I-10) north. Maryvale Baseball Park is on the left just before Indian School Road.
For more information: brewers.com.
Oakland Athletics
Ballpark: Hohokam Stadium
Capacity: 10,500
Year opened: 1997
Address: 1235 N. Center St. Mesa
How to get there: From I-17 south to Loop 101 East/South to Loop 202 East to exit 12 McKellips Road, go right. Then turn right on N. Center St. Follow the signs.
For more information: oakland.athletics.mlb.com.
San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners
Ballpark: Peoria Sports Complex
Capacity: 12,339
Year opened: 1994
Address: 16101 N. 83rd Av., Peoria
How to get there: From I-17 south to Loop 101 West/South, take Bell Road and go east to 83rd Avenue. Go south (to the right) and the ballpark is on the left.
For more information: padres.com, mariners.com.
San Francisco Giants
Ballpark: Scottsdale Stadium
Capacity: 10,500
Year opened: 1992
Address: 7408 E. Osborn Road, Scottsdale
How to get there: Located at E. Osborn Road and N. Drinkwater Blvd., one-half mile east of Scottsdale Road in downtown Scottsdale.
For more information: giants.com.
