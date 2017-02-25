See other teams at the following Spring Training locations

Tempe Diablo Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Angels, is one of the 10 Spring Training sites in the Phoenix metropolitan area. (Photo by Bill Helm)

By Bill Helm

  • Originally Published: February 25, 2017 1:41 p.m.

    • photo

    It wouldn’t be Spring Training if a mascot wasn’t entertaining fans between pitches. The Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians face off at Goodyear Ballpark, shared by the Indians and the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Bill Helm)

    Los Angeles Angels

    Ballpark: Tempe Diablo Stadium

    Capacity: 9,785

    Year opened: 1969

    Address: 2220 W. Alameda Dr. Tempe

    How to get there: Take Broadway Street exit off I-10, go west on Broadway, then turn left onto 48th Street; Ballpark is on the left.

    For more information: angels.com.

    Chicago Cubs

    Ballpark: Sloan Park

    Capacity: 15,000

    Year opened: 2014

    Address: 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa

    How to get there: Southeast of Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange. From Scottsdale and points north: Take Loop 101 south to Exit 52. Turn left (east) on E. Rio Salado Pkwy. The complex will be on the left.

    For more information: cubs.com or 800-843-2887.

    Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Ballpark: Camelback Ranch-Glendale

    Capacity: 13,000

    Year opened: 2009

    Address: 10710 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

    How to get there: Take I-17 to Loop 101 West, exit Camelback Road west (exit 5). Camelback Ranch is approximately one mile down on the north side of Camelback Road.

    For more information: camelbackranchbaseball.com or 800-905-3315.

    Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians

    Ballpark: Goodyear Ballpark

    Capacity: 8,000 fixed seats, 500 premium seats, 1,600 berm seats, 400-seat party area, 6 suites

    Year opened: 2009

    Address: 933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear

    How to get there: From I-10, take Estrella Parkway South. Continue on Estrella Parkway; ballpark is on the left, past Van Buren.

    For more information: Indians.mlb.com or reds.mlb.com.

    Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers

    Ballpark: Surprise Stadium

    Capacity: 10,500

    Year opened: 2003

    Address: 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise

    How to get there: Take 51st Avenue (Exit 139 off I-10) north. Maryvale Baseball Park is on the left just before Indian School Road.

    For more information: 623-222-2222; royals.com; rangers.com.

    Milwaukee Brewers

    Ballpark: Maryvale Baseball Park

    Capacity: 8,000

    Year opened: 1998

    Address: 3600 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix

    How to get there: Take 51st Avenue (Exit 139 off I-10) north. Maryvale Baseball Park is on the left just before Indian School Road.

    For more information: brewers.com.

    Oakland Athletics

    Ballpark: Hohokam Stadium

    Capacity: 10,500

    Year opened: 1997

    Address: 1235 N. Center St. Mesa

    How to get there: From I-17 south to Loop 101 East/South to Loop 202 East to exit 12 McKellips Road, go right. Then turn right on N. Center St. Follow the signs.

    For more information: oakland.athletics.mlb.com.

    San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners

    Ballpark: Peoria Sports Complex

    Capacity: 12,339

    Year opened: 1994

    Address: 16101 N. 83rd Av., Peoria

    How to get there: From I-17 south to Loop 101 West/South, take Bell Road and go east to 83rd Avenue. Go south (to the right) and the ballpark is on the left.

    For more information: padres.com, mariners.com.

    San Francisco Giants

    Ballpark: Scottsdale Stadium

    Capacity: 10,500

    Year opened: 1992

    Address: 7408 E. Osborn Road, Scottsdale

    How to get there: Located at E. Osborn Road and N. Drinkwater Blvd., one-half mile east of Scottsdale Road in downtown Scottsdale.

    For more information: giants.com.

