Spectrum Healthcare partners with Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office for Crisis Intervention Training

COTTONWOOD -- Earlier this month, Spectrum Healthcare hosted the very first Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. This training brought together law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and detention officers from all over the county to receive the training necessary for certification in CIT. CIT is a training given to law enforcement by law enforcement in partnership with mental health treatment providers to help officers improve their understanding of, and interactions with, people living with mental illness. The training provides officers with alternative, informed means of managing situations with people living with mental illness to reduce the risk of injury to the consumer, the unnecessary detention of said individuals, and the stigma associated with mental illness.

About Spectrum Healthcare: Spectrum Healthcare-Group is the first and oldest integrated healthcare organization in Northern Arizona. Founded in 1965, as a small behavioral healthcare clinic in Cottonwood, Az, Spectrum Healthcare has grown to include primary and pediatric services for all of Arizona’s Verde Valley. Spectrum is accredited by the Joint Commission and funded through Health Choice Integrated Care, the Regional Behavioral Health Authority for Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai, Apache, Gila and Mohave Counties. Funds for services are provided through a contract with AHCCCS.