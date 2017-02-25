Verde Valley Wine Festival announces 2017 wineries

CLARKDALE – The seonnd annual Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to the Clarkdale Town Park over Mother’s Day Weekend, May 13-14.



The festival is presented by Four Eight Wineworks in collaborative partnership with the non-profit organization, Made in Clarkdale.

“It’s important to highlight the fact that Clarkdale itself has such a wealth of community,” says David Baird, Festival Director and Four Eight Wineworks Tasting Room Manager.

“We are very privileged to have so many boutique wineries here in Arizona that we can present an all-Arizona wine festival. We want to bring the culture that Arizona has to offer in its wine craft to Clarkdale and the Verde Valley.”

The Verde Valley Wine Festival announces it’s 2017 winery lineup:

• Four Eight Wineworks (Clarkdale)

• Bodega Pierce / Saeculum Cellars (Clarkdale)

• Burning Tree Cellars (Cottonwood)

• Caduceus Cellars (Jerome)

• Callaghan Vineyards (Sonoita)

• Chateau Tumbleweed (Clarkdale)

• Dos Cabezas Wineworks (Sonoita)

• Fire Mountain Wines (Cottonwood)

• Hidden Hand (Cottonwood)

• Merkin Vineyards (Cottonwood)

• Oddity Wine Collective (Clarkdale)

• Passion Cellars (Willcox)

• Sand Reckoner Vineyards (Willcox)

• Southwest Wine Center (Clarkdale)

The Verde Valley Wine Festival also announces the following culinary and libation participants:

• Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria (Cottonwood)

• [POPPED] Artisan Popcorn (Tucson)

• Boathouse Bar & Grill (Clarkdale)

• Charlotte’s Gourmet Fudge (Clarkdale)

• Wil’s Grill (Flagstaff)

• Three Wells Distilling Company (Tucson)

• Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila (Tempe)

• O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery (Scottsdale)

• Freak’N Brewing Company (Peoria)

• Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders (Cottonwood)

• Oak Creek Apple Company (Sedona)

The Verde Valley Wine Festival encourages restaurants, breweries, distilleries and fine food purveyors to apply for the event as soon as possible as spaces are limited and are on a first come/first serve basis. Applications to participate at the event are available at VerdeValleyWineFestival.com. Applications for wineries are closed at this time. More restaurants, breweries, spirits and fine food purveyors will be announced on March 1.

Presented by Four Eight Wineworks in collaborative partnership with the non-profit organization, Made in Clarkdale, the event will also feature live music from Arizona bands, a blind taste-testing run by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, art produced by Made in Clarkdale artists, and a raffle to benefit Made in Clarkdale.

The festival is open to General Admission attendees from 1-5 p.m. V.I.P. attendees are encouraged to attend an 11 a.m. mini-viticulture workshop with Arizona wine industry experts and winemakers, Kent Callaghan (Callaghan Vineyards) and Todd Bostock (Dos Cabezas WineWorks) and a welcome toast with winemaker, viticulturist, and event host, Maynard James Keenan (Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards). This is followed by a V.I.P. early hour of sampling in the festival from noon-1 p.m. Tickets for the Verde Valley Wine Festival are now on sale at VerdeValleyWineFestival.com through Friday, May 12 or until sold out.

If You Go:

• What: 2017 Verde Valley Wine Festival

• When: Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14

• Time: 1-5 p.m. General Admission.

V.I.P. Experience: Viticulture Workshop & Welcome Toast from 11 a.m.-noon and Early Admission for V.I.P. Ticket-holders at noon-1 p.m.

• Where: Clarkdale Town Park in Historic Clarkdale

• Cost: General Admission: $35 for one day or $55 for two days | VIP: $125 & Platinum VIP: $185. There may be limited day-of-event sales for $45/General Admission at the door if the event is not sold out.

• Online: www.verdevalleywinefestival.com

• Phone: 928-649-2007

• Facebook: www.fb.com/VerdeValleyWineFestival

• Twitter: @VVWineFestival