1st Friday in the Galleries with Sedona Gallery Association

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy a festive evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, March 3, from 5– 8pm.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and ride the Sedona Trolley, which does continuous loops to the Gallery Row & Uptown locations. West Sedona locations, Creative Gateways and Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place, are not served by the Trolley.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

Andrea Smith Gallery features Anah Laudenslager, a healing artist whose jewelry awakens women to their inner light radiance. Her masterfully hand-crafted, semi-precious gemstone jewelry is energetically cleared and recharged, and provides healing through resonance when worn on the body. Stop by the Andrea Smith Gallery to meet Anah and learn about sound healing.

Artist’s collective Creative Gateways: They have captured this feeling in their new show Vernalagnia: A Romantic Mood Brought on by Spring. This exhibit explores the power of their artists’ inner vision expressed through diverse mediums; work in ceramics, glass and painting are all represented.

Gallery of Modern Masters presents Michael Gustavson a Raku artist whose work is spontaneous with glazes and somewhat unpredictable. The glazes Gustavsonl uses are very textural and often appeal to one’s senses causing the viewer to immediately want to touch the work, which is his intent as he always emphasizes the surface quality and texture. His works are refined and unique. There will be an artist’s presentation at 5:30.

The Human Nature exhibition at Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place gallery in West Sedona explores mankind’s creativity in the realms of art and architecture. Man-made marvels from the oldest monument in existence to the tallest human engineered architectural creation on earth are included in this image showcase and gallery reception.

James Ratliff Gallery presents Jody Ahrens, Colorado abstract landscape artist, who brings her latest oil paintings to James Ratliff Gallery. As a child of painters, Jody has been involved in the creative work of painting her entire life.

Lanning Gallery opens Making History: Women in Art to honor Women’s History Month the gallery spotlights its female artists including international artist Elisabett Gudmann, found object sculptor Elizabeth Frank, sculptor Kathleen Caricof and more. Through March 12th.

Lark Art delights in presenting Taking Flight . . . Fresh Impressions of Our Feathered Friends. From Susan Barmore’s fabulous “Bluebirds of Happiness” to Elizabeth St. Hilaire’s amazing “Birds on Branches” to charming handmade birdhouses for your backyard visitors, the joys of Spring abound. Stop by Lark to raise a toast to our fine feathered friends.

Mountain Trails Gallery presents Inspired by Tradition continuing its 30-year tradition of exhibiting painting and sculpture that highlight the deep roots of our American Western heritage, with stories of the great explorers, the cowboy way of life, as well as the richness of the Native American culture. More than 40 artists bring these stories to life with their own unique style and use of color.

Join wildlife artist Ken Rowe as he celebrates 30 years sculpting during How Time Flies. Rowe will display some of his early sculptures including his very first bronze. A special animal ambassador will also make an appearance.

Sedona Arts Center features their 37th Annual Juried Members Show feature a stunning collection of Fine Artwork by their member artists. Category awards and Best of Show award will be presented.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery opens Women Create to highlight the gallery’s women artists as we celebrate Women’s History Month. Featured are new artist Shari Ubechel, new paintings by Sharon Brening, local artist Mariann Leahy and more. Through March 12.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries and a printable map to all locations or you can also find them on Facebook.