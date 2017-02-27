Artist Jody Ahrens brings ‘High Country Moods’ to James Ratliff Gallery

James Ratliff Gallery is extremely pleased to announce a one-woman show for artist Jody Ahrens with a public reception to be held Friday, March 3rd from 5 – 8 p.m. at James Ratliff Gallery, Hillside Sedona, 671 State Route 179. Ms. Ahrens will attend and present a short talk at 6 p.m.

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree regarding award-winning artist Jody Ahrens. Both Jody’s parents were accomplished artists so from a very young age Jody was part of that special world created by sensitivity to color, shape, light/shadow, textures, and even the particular odor of paint.

One day, a very young Jody went into the attic and found some tubes of oil paint, opened and took in the deeply rich colors and scent of the paint. From that moment, Jody wanted to learn oil painting! According to Jody,

“When I asked my parents to help me learn to paint with oil paints, the answer was always the same, ‘Let’s pack a picnic lunch, get out the oil paints and teach Jody oil painting.’ Sadly, it never happened!” Till MUCH LATER!

One day, at age 32, when Jody had a family of her own ... her Dad called to say he and her Mother were coming for a visit and reminded Jody of her childhood desire to learn to paint with oils. And he wanted to take her shopping for oil paints!! So when those paints had been purchased and tops had been twisted off the tubes, the glorious colors and particular smell of oil paint awakened latent childhood memories which came flooding back.



Remembers Jody, “Even though I was, at that time, involved in outdoor activities like skiing, water skiing and exploration of mining towns….. to please my Dad, he and I went landscape painting with brand new oil paints. My affinity and love for painting hasn’t waned since that day although my landscape style has evolved from painting very traditional impressionist landscapes, then progressing to totally abstract images, and I have more recently merged the two into an abstract landscape style.”

Another large influence leading Ms. Ahrens in the direction of abstracted landscapes has come from a workshop presented by the German Impressionist Guido Frick whose encouragement, pushing and prodding, has led her to the highly successful style which is now Jody’s focus.





Her use of bold, rich oil colors is always inviting and somehow comforting….reminding viewers of visits to beautiful farm country warmed by the sun or groves of trees gracing mountains or foothills. And, as Jody defines it, “These days there’s that small amount of edginess in my work as I enjoy playing with more geometric shapes as I paint these landscapes.” There’s never a question as to what the scene conveys, but there are those little differences which make all the difference.

Receiving many accolades over the years, Jody Ahrens’ most recent award is being selected as one of 30 artists whose paintings were carefully chosen, from a group of over 300 artists’ juried works, for the annual Colorado Governor’s Show to be hung in the Loveland Museum/Gallery from April 29th through May 28th, 2017.

