Clarkdale Council discusses library closure Tuesday

The Common Council of the Town of Clarkdale will hold a worksession Tuesday to discuss the Community Services Commission’s recommendation to close the Clark Memorial Library.
The recommendation was given in order to prioritize other operations, program and events with the current level of resources.
The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, Men’s Lounge, 19 N. Ninth St., in Clarkdale.
